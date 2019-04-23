Bryan Bresee Commitment Photo Gallery

DAMASCUS, Md. — The Clemson Insider was on hand at Damascus High School on Tuesday afternoon for five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee’s commitment announcement ceremony.

Check out TCI’s photo gallery of Bresee’s commitment to Clemson!

