Baseball

Clemson welcomes Winthrop for Midweek Match-Up

Clemson (25-15) welcomes Winthrop (23-16) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for an in-state midweek contest.

 

The Series

Meetings: 28 (first met in 1981)
Series Record: Clemson leads 22-6
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 18-5 (Clemson leads 18-5 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 9-8 (10) at DKS in 2018
vs. Lee: Lee leads 5-0 (CU: 3-0; CofC: 2-0)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 31-21 all-time on April 23 with a 19-10 mark at home.
This is the first of four games against Big South opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson plays a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb on May 4-5 before hosting Presbyterian College on May 7.
The Tigers have faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). Clemson is 136-31 in those meetings with a 102-16 record at home.
Coach Lee has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Gardner-Webb and Longwood). Lee is 45-13 against the programs, including an 8-0 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-0 vs. Winthrop). 

The Eagles

Head Coach: Tom Riginos (9th season at Winthrop)
2018 Recap: 25-31 (15-12; 4th Big South) – N/A – NR
Preseason: T-3rd in Big South (10 teams)
Road Record: 8-8 (7-20 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 7-1 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 4/20)
L, 1-8 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 4/20)
W, 2-0 vs. Gardner-Webb (Thu, 4/18)
W, 8-4 vs. Wofford (Tue, 4/16)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.4 RPG, .291 BA, 64 2B, 9 3B, 29 HR, 152 BB, 22 HBP, 261 K, 63-81 SB
Pitching: 5.17 ERA, .268 OBA (360 hits), 153 BB, 49 HBP, & 293 K in 341.1 IP
Fielding: .972 (39 errors in 1408 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 16-9 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Sun, 4/21)
L, 3-5 vs. Duke (Sat, 4/20)
L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Fri, 4/19)
L, 2-3 (20) @ #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/16)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.3 RPG, .254 BA, 71 2B, 5 3B, 48 HR, 186 BB, 44 HBP, 374 K, 72-90 SB
Pitching: 3.79 ERA, .232 OBA (316 hits), 145 BB, 42 HBP, & 370 K in 368.1 IP
Fielding: .969 (48 errors in 1539 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Winthrop
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 19 Spencer Yankle JR .347 BA, 6 2B, 4 HR, & 26 RBI in 38 games
1B 9 Grant English SR .289 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 39 games
2B 23 Brandon Fite SR .347 BA, 3 2B, 2 3B, & 11 RBI in 34 games
SS 27 Tyler Baker *JR .277 BA, 3 HR, & 18 RBI, & 15 R in 38 games
3B 3 Jake Sullivan *SR .265 BA, 13 2B, 5 HR, & 24 RBI in 37 games
LF 4 Matthew Mulkey SR .295 BA, 13 2B, 5 HR, & 32 RBI in 39 games
CF 2 Scout McFalls JR .318 BA, 1 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 36 games
RF 6 Hunter Lipscomb SR .336 BA, 9 2B, 5 HR, & 37 RBI in 39 games
DH 14 Alex Raines *JR .320 BA, 6 2B, 11 RBI, & 22 R in 30 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .266 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 20 RBI in 37 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .282 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
2B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .167 BA, 1 HR, 1 R, & 4 RBI in 12 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .278 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, & 36 RBI in 40 games
3B 15 James Parker FR .245 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 24 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .287 BA, 9 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 40 games
CF 13 Sam Hall SO .282 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 40 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .269 BA, 8 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 35 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .279 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 31 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

RHP 5 Tyler Jones FR 0-0/11 app (0 GS)/7.45 ERA (19.1 IP)/.352 OBA (31 hits)/8 BB/15 K
LHP 46 Keyshawn Askew FR 2-1/9 app (8 GS)/4.04 ERA (35.2 IP)/.250 OBA (32 hits)/14 BB/29 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Winthrop

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Byrd .500 2-2 10 1 5 2 0-2 1-1 SB
Wilkie .400 1-1 5 0 2 2 0-2
Davidson .286 2-2 7 2 2 0 3-1 HBP
Greene .000 2-1 5 1 0 0 1-1
Teodosio .000 1-1 4 0 0 0 1-2
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Hennessy 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.2 2 0 0 2-2 .222
Spiers 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.2 1 0 0 1-2 .167
Crawford 0.00 2-0 0-0 1.1 3 0 0 0-0 .375
Clark 0.00 1-0 1-0 0.2 0 0 0 0-2 .000
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.2 0 0 0 0-0 .000
Weatherly 11.57 1-1 0-0 2.1 5 4 3 2-1 .455
Marr 40.50 1-0 0-0 0.2 6 3 3 0-1 .750

 

