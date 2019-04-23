Clemson welcomes Winthrop for Midweek Match-Up

Clemson (25-15) welcomes Winthrop (23-16) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for an in-state midweek contest.
The Series
|Meetings:
|28 (first met in 1981)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 22-6
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 18-5 (Clemson leads 18-5 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 9-8 (10) at DKS in 2018
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 5-0 (CU: 3-0; CofC: 2-0)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 31-21 all-time on April 23 with a 19-10 mark at home.
|This is the first of four games against Big South opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson plays a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb on May 4-5 before hosting Presbyterian College on May 7.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). Clemson is 136-31 in those meetings with a 102-16 record at home.
|Coach Lee has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Gardner-Webb and Longwood). Lee is 45-13 against the programs, including an 8-0 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-0 vs. Winthrop).
The Eagles
|Head Coach:
|Tom Riginos (9th season at Winthrop)
|2018 Recap:
|25-31 (15-12; 4th Big South) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|T-3rd in Big South (10 teams)
|Road Record:
|8-8 (7-20 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-1 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 4/20)
L, 1-8 vs. Gardner-Webb (Sat, 4/20)
W, 2-0 vs. Gardner-Webb (Thu, 4/18)
W, 8-4 vs. Wofford (Tue, 4/16)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.4 RPG, .291 BA, 64 2B, 9 3B, 29 HR, 152 BB, 22 HBP, 261 K, 63-81 SB
|Pitching:
|5.17 ERA, .268 OBA (360 hits), 153 BB, 49 HBP, & 293 K in 341.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.972 (39 errors in 1408 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|16-9 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Sun, 4/21)
L, 3-5 vs. Duke (Sat, 4/20)
L, 8-9 vs. Duke (Fri, 4/19)
L, 2-3 (20) @ #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/16)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.3 RPG, .254 BA, 71 2B, 5 3B, 48 HR, 186 BB, 44 HBP, 374 K, 72-90 SB
|Pitching:
|3.79 ERA, .232 OBA (316 hits), 145 BB, 42 HBP, & 370 K in 368.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.969 (48 errors in 1539 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Winthrop
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|19
|Spencer Yankle
|JR
|.347 BA, 6 2B, 4 HR, & 26 RBI in 38 games
|1B
|9
|Grant English
|SR
|.289 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 39 games
|2B
|23
|Brandon Fite
|SR
|.347 BA, 3 2B, 2 3B, & 11 RBI in 34 games
|SS
|27
|Tyler Baker
|*JR
|.277 BA, 3 HR, & 18 RBI, & 15 R in 38 games
|3B
|3
|Jake Sullivan
|*SR
|.265 BA, 13 2B, 5 HR, & 24 RBI in 37 games
|LF
|4
|Matthew Mulkey
|SR
|.295 BA, 13 2B, 5 HR, & 32 RBI in 39 games
|CF
|2
|Scout McFalls
|JR
|.318 BA, 1 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 36 games
|RF
|6
|Hunter Lipscomb
|SR
|.336 BA, 9 2B, 5 HR, & 37 RBI in 39 games
|DH
|14
|Alex Raines
|*JR
|.320 BA, 6 2B, 11 RBI, & 22 R in 30 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.266 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 20 RBI in 37 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.282 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
|2B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.167 BA, 1 HR, 1 R, & 4 RBI in 12 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.278 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, & 36 RBI in 40 games
|3B
|15
|James Parker
|FR
|.245 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 24 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.287 BA, 9 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 40 games
|CF
|13
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.282 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 40 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.269 BA, 8 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 35 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.279 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 31 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|RHP
|5
|Tyler Jones
|FR
|0-0/11 app (0 GS)/7.45 ERA (19.1 IP)/.352 OBA (31 hits)/8 BB/15 K
|LHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|FR
|2-1/9 app (8 GS)/4.04 ERA (35.2 IP)/.250 OBA (32 hits)/14 BB/29 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Winthrop
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Byrd
|.500
|2-2
|10
|1
|5
|2
|0-2
|1-1 SB
|Wilkie
|.400
|1-1
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0-2
|Davidson
|.286
|2-2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3-1
|HBP
|Greene
|.000
|2-1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1-1
|Teodosio
|.000
|1-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-2
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Hennessy
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|.222
|Spiers
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.2
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|.167
|Crawford
|0.00
|2-0
|0-0
|1.1
|3
|0
|0
|0-0
|.375
|Clark
|0.00
|1-0
|1-0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0-2
|.000
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|Weatherly
|11.57
|1-1
|0-0
|2.1
|5
|4
|3
|2-1
|.455
|Marr
|40.50
|1-0
|0-0
|0.2
|6
|3
|3
|0-1
|.750