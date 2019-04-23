Etienne takes home more hardware at SC Football Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE — Clemson running back Travis Etienne was honored with 2018 Blanchard-Rogers Award Tuesday night at the Hilton of Greenville, presented annually to the South Carolina Player of the Year by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.

Prior to the presentation, Etienne spoke to the media about receiving the award and then about his and the Tigers’ goals for the upcoming season.

Etienne also said he is excited to share the backfield with his fellow running backs Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon. He said he expects the rotation to be similar to the way it was last season.

Last year, Etienne ran for a school-record 1,658 yards in helping Clemson win its second national title in three years. He also scored an ACC tying single-season record 26 touchdowns, including a Clemson record 24 rushing touchdowns.

Watch Etienne’s interview on TCITV.