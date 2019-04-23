Fuller enshrined in SC Football Hall of Fame, talks about Butler's 'Catch' from '77 win over Gamecocks

GREENVILLE — Former Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller was enshrined into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Tuesday at the Hilton of Greenville.

Fuller is credited for turning around the Clemson football program in the late 1970s. After the Tigers suffered eight losing seasons in nine years from 1968-’76, Fuller guided Clemson to back-to-back bowl games in 1977 and 1978, laying the foundation for the Tigers’ run to the 1981 National Championship.

He took home ACC Player of the Year honors both seasons, the only Clemson football player to ever do such. He led the Tigers to an 11-1 record in 1978, which included an ACC Championship and a No. 6 national ranking, Clemson’s highest recorded national ranking in the final Associated Press Poll to that point.

Fuller was the No. 23 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft and played 10 years in the NFL. He helped the Chicago Bears win Super Bowl XX in 1985.

Fuller talked about his career and more prior to his official enshrinement into the Hall of Fame, including a breakdown of his famous throw to Jerry Butler, which is simply known by Clemson fans as “The Catch,” to beat rival South Carolina in 1977.

Watch Fuller’s interview on TCITV.