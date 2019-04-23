It could be historic day for Clemson on recruiting front

It is a big day in the recruiting world as Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is set to announce his commitment decision today at 2:45 p.m. at his high school.

But just how big of a deal is Bresee’s announcement? Well, it should tell you something that The Clemson Insider has traveled all the way to Maryland to cover it.

There is a reason Bresee (6-5, 290) is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the country for the 2020 recruiting cycle. Franchise commit, game-changer, difference-maker or however you want to put it, Bresee is a special prospect with the potential to make an instant major impact at the next level.

Bresee has undeniable NFL-type talent and the physical gifts to play at a high level in college from day one. To put it into perspective, he has a chance to be as good as projected first-round NFL draft picks Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, if not better.

Bresee will formally choose between his five finalists in Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State. If he puts on a Clemson hat today as expected, it will go a long way toward helping the Tigers haul in the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the first time in school history.

Plus, Bresee’s commitment would figure to carry weight with other top recruits considering Clemson. And he would be able to start recruiting more top talent to join him in Tigertown.

TCI’s forecast for Bresee has been sunny and nothing has changed heading into today’s announcement. The power of the Paw is stronger than ever and it is shaping up to be a historic day for Clemson on the recruiting front.

Stay tuned to TCI all day as we will be rolling out content from our live coverage of Bresee’s announcement.