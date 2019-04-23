Mullen hopeful he can be Clemson’s 4th first-round pick

Most draft experts believe Clemson will have three players selected in Thursday’s first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Former defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence are all expected to hear their names called Thursday night in Nashville.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thinks there might be one more.

“We got probably four guys that I think are first-round talents,” he said.

Potentially, the fourth guy is cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Experts believe the 6-foot-1, 199-pound corner is a second-round pick at best. Some mock drafts even have him going in the third round.

“That is one thing I do not pay attention too,” Mullen said. “Most of the time (mock drafts) can tear you down and they get into your head. At the end of the day, it comes down to the team and what they are like and if you can fit their organization or whatnot.

“Mock drafts are just people giving their opinion and what they feel and where they think you can fit at.”

Mullen believes he is a first-round guy.

“I feel like I can be a first-round corner or maybe even the first corner off the board,” he said. “It is about my preparation and how I prepare myself.”

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native finished his last season at Clemson with 36 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, an interception and three passes defended. It was a quiet year, for the most part, because teams rarely threw the football to his side of the field.

But on those few moments when teams did, Mullen is hopeful NFL teams will notice what he did in those moments.

No moment was bigger than in the national championship game against Alabama. Besides picking off a pass and returning it 46 yards to set up a Clemson touchdown in the title game, he also had six tackles, one sack and forced a fumble.

It was that kind of performance that earned Mullen Defensive MVP honors in Clemson’s 44-16 victory.

“I’m accountable. I am trustworthy. I am a good teammate and a good person,” he said. “I am more than a ballplayer that takes care of himself. I can go play wherever.”

Heading into the draft process, people outside of Clemson did not know much about Mullen. He quietly had a great career at Clemson. But like most on the defensive side of the ball, he was overshadowed by the Tigers’ dominant defensive line.

Everyone knew Wilkins, Lawrence, Ferrell and Austin Bryant. Those four always seemed to be in the backfield busting up plays.

“Those guys got a lot of great attention, which they earned. I just try to do what I can do, and I try to be the best me that I can be. I was not too worried about that,” Mullen said.

However, Mullen is a good player, too. And his head coach feels NFL teams will recognize that as well.

“He is a great player,” Swinney said. “What I love about Trayvon is that he is a committed leader. He is as committed to doing what you have to do to be a great player and he loves it. He loves accountability. He loves team, and he certainly has all the tools to be a great corner.”

But is he a first-round corner? That’s the question that will be answered on Thursday night.