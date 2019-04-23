Nation's No. 1 prospect commits to Clemson

Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has made his decision. The nation’s top-ranked recruit announced his commitment to Clemson during a school ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Bresee chose the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position by 247Sports.

“Just the fit that I feel at that school and how comfortable I am … Everything about the school made me feel at home, really,” Bresee said of why he chose Clemson.

Clemson extended an offer to Bresee in March 2018 following his first visit to the school. The Tigers attracted him back to campus for the South Carolina game last November, as well as their elite junior day in January, then sealed the deal during his visit for the Orange & White spring game on April 6.

Bresee subsequently cancelled his planned official visit to Oklahoma and set his announcement date a few days after the Clemson visit. He gives the Tigers their second verbal commitment from a five-star prospect this month, following Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy cornerback Fred Davis, who committed on April 8.

As a junior last season, Bresee was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year after recording 46 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks, leading Damascus High School (11-1) to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Bresee helped Damascus win a state-record 53 consecutive games. He was also named to the ALL-USA Preseason Defensive Team and was a Washington Post All-Met selection as well.

Bresee becomes the 12th total commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class and third from a defensive lineman, joining Hartsville (S.C.) four-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart and Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College HS four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams.

With Bresee’s commitment, Clemson’s 2020 class is now ranked No. 1 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.