AIKEN, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continued his Prowl & Growl tour Tuesday night in Aiken.

Before the event Swinney was asked how he expects the competition to go when freshman corner Andrew Booth enrolls in school this summer and then competes with Derion Kendrick and others for the starting job.

