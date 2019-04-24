Bresee's coach sees bright future for him at Clemson

Clemson beat out many of the country’s top programs to land a commitment Tuesday from five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

The Clemson Insider traveled to Damascus (Md.) High School for Bresee’s announcement ceremony and spoke with his head coach, Eric Wallich, while there.

Wallich says the Tigers are getting a special talent in Bresee who has the ability to do just about anything on the football field.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder can play any position along the defensive line and has even lined up at linebacker for Damascus.

“That’s exactly what he brings is the ability to play many different positions,” Wallich said. “We’ve even stood him up to play inside linebacker at times. So, he’s an athlete. He plays basketball. He can rush the edge, he can play nose guard, he can really play anything. I think that’s what makes a lot of schools attracted to him is the multiplicity that he can do. So, I think his explosion and everything like that is going to make him somebody who can contribute pretty quickly down there.”

Off the field, Bresee is exactly the type of person that Dabo Swinney and the Tigers look to bring in to their program.

“He’s a great kid,” Wallich said. “Learning a lot about Clemson’s program and the kind of culture that they have down there with Coach Swinney, they seem like they really care about the kids. They want good people there … and that’s what they’re getting with Bryan. He’s a high-character kid, great work ethic, loves the culture down there, feels comfortable with those coaches down there, and I think it’s a great fit.”

Bresee had offers to play for basically every blue-blood program in college football, but ultimately committed to Clemson over his other four finalists – Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

Wallich got to know Clemson’s program during the recruiting process and sees a bright future for Bresee under the direction of Swinney and his coaching staff.

“We actually went down there as a staff just to try to learn as much as we could from those guys,” Wallich said. “They were first class in everything they did, and it’s no secret why they’re doing as well as they are.”