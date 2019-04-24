Bresee's father talks about why Clemson was the right fit

The Clemson Insider caught up with 5-star Bryan Bresee’s father just minutes after his son made the announcement that he will be a Tiger.
Richard Bresee goes in-depth on his son, what made Clemson the choice and much more on TCITV:
The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 8-6 loss to Winthrop on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Eagles (24-16) jumped out to a quick lead with (…)
GREENVILLE — Steve Fuller, one of the greatest players in Clemson’s rich football history, said he never had any doubts when it came to allowing Deshaun Watson to wear his No. 4. Clemson retired (…)
Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class added another big-time talent on Tuesday when Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the nation’s top-ranked prospect, publicly committed to the Tigers. (…)
AIKEN, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney, men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell and women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler met and spoke to Clemson fans of the Aiken Clemson Club Tuesday (…)
Five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee had been silently committed to Clemson for a couple of weeks heading into his commitment ceremony on Tuesday afternoon at Damascus (Md.) High School. So, the nation’s (…)
Richard Bresee could not help but get emotional as he watched his son, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, commit to Clemson during a ceremony at Damascus (Md.) High School on Tuesday afternoon. The (…)
GREENVILLE — Former Clemson quarterback Steve Fuller was enshrined into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Tuesday at the Hilton of Greenville. Fuller is credited for turning around the Clemson football (…)
GREENVILLE — Clemson running back Travis Etienne was honored with 2018 Blanchard-Rogers Award Tuesday night at the Hilton of Greenville, presented annually to the South Carolina Player of the Year by the (…)