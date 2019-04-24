Bresee's father talks about why Clemson was the right fit

Bresee's father talks about why Clemson was the right fit

The Clemson Insider caught up with 5-star Bryan Bresee’s father just minutes after his son made the announcement that he will be a Tiger.

Richard Bresee goes in-depth on his son, what made Clemson the choice and much more on TCITV:

