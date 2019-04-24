Clemson running back considering transfer

ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Wednesday a report that running back Tavien Feaster is considering a transfer.

“I do not have any confirmation on that,” he said. “I think that is something that maybe he is thinking about. But I don’t know. There is nothing definitive on it. I certainly hope he doesn’t, but that is up to him.”

Swinney was in Atlanta Wednesday for the MacArthur Trophy Presentation at the College Football Hall of Fame. The MacArthur Trophy is presented each year to the national champion by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame.

In the spring Feaster left the door open when he was asked if he was content at Clemson.

“I am out here every day grinding with the fellas,” Feaster said. “Like I said, one day at a time. Just keep putting God first and just take advantage of what I get out here.”

When asked if he might transfer out of Clemson after the spring or later, Feaster said, “Right now, I am locked in and I am all in.”

The Spartanburg, S.C., native said he is on course to graduate in December. As a true senior, Feaster still has the opportunity to open the season with the Tigers and play at least four games. He then has the option to sit out the rest of the year and elect to transfer to another school after he graduates.

“Right now, like I said, I am just (taking it) one day at a time. I am not looking at no outside things,” he said. “I am just focused and in the moment. I am controlling what I can control. So, whatever I get and whatever the outcome is, I know I earned it.”

This spring, Swinney said Feaster, “has been amazing” as a one of the team leaders.

“He has really taken it to heart,” the Clemson coach said at the time. “This is the best he has ever been. In every area. He is incredibly focused and confident right now. He has worked his tail off. He is one of the guys that the guys see as a leader and he has earned that.

“It is fun to see guys kind of grow and mature and transition. But he has the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ and I really like the look I see in him right now and his body language. I think when it is all said and done, if we can stay healthy, we could have as good of a backfield as anybody in the country.”

Feaster came to Clemson as a 5-star recruit out of Spartanburg High School in 2016. He played behind Wayne Gallman, C.J. Fuller and Adam Choice his freshman year, before starting 11 games as a sophomore and sharing the backfield with Travis Etienne for most of the 2017 season.

Etienne has since taken over as the starter and earned ACC Player of the Year and All-American honors after tying an ACC single-season record with 26 touchdowns, including a Clemson record 24 rushing touchdowns. He also set a new single-season rushing record at Clemson with 1,658 yards in 2018.

An injury prior to fall camp last season set Feaster back and caused him to drop to third on the depth chart behind Etienne and Choice. However, by the end of the season he had moved back up to No. 2, which is where he sits this spring.

Besides trying to catch up to Etienne, Feaster will also have to fight off sophomore Lyn-J Dixon, who made quite the splash with his opportunities last fall, as well as freshman Chez Mellusi, who will enroll in school this summer.

“Really, I just have to compete and take advantage of how I play and control the things I can control,” Feaster said. “That is really all I can do. I can’t ask Coach (Tony Elliott) to call plays when I get in there to make me shine. All I can do is control what I can control.”

“I have to earn everything. Basically, whatever I earn, that is what I get,” he continued.