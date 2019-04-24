Instant Replay: Winthrop 8, Clemson 6

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 8-6 loss to Winthrop on Tuesday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Eagles (24-16) jumped out to a quick lead with three runs on three hits in the top of the first inning, but the Tigers (25-16) answered right back in the bottom of the frame. Grayson Byrd drove in the first run with a RBI double, Bo Majkowski brought another run home on a groundout, James Parker gave Clemson a lead with a two-run single, and the final run came in on an attempted double steal to make it 5-3. Winthrop added a run in the third on a RBI single to cut the lead to 5-4 and tied the game in the sixth on a solo homer. The Tigers responded immediately again as Justin Hawkins led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and came all the way around to score on a double in the gap by Adam Hackenberg to give Clemson a 6-5 lead. The Eagles would take the lead for good in the seventh on a two-run single and add an insurance run in the eighth to take the 8-6 win, their first at Doug Kingsmore since 2015, and extend the Clemson losing streak to eight games.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the seventh inning. In the top half of the frame, Winthrop turned two walks into two runs to take the lead. In the bottom half, Clemson loaded the bases on three consecutive two-out walks but Adam Hackenberg struck out looking on three pitches to end the threat.

What went right?

Byrd led the offense with three hits while Justin Hawkins had his second straight two-hit game. Parker drove in a team-high two runs. Overall, the Tigers drew more walks (9) than they struck out (8). Luke Sommerfeld had another strong outing, allowing a single run in three innings while Sam Weatherly looked strong out of the bullpen retiring both batters he faced in the ninth. Defensively, Clemson did not commit an error and turned three double plays in the game.

What went wrong?

The Tigers scored five runs on only two hits in the first inning but then scored just a single run over the final eight innings. Clemson stranded 10 runners in the game, including six in scoring position. Starter Keyshawn Askew had some struggles, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in 3.0 innings while Owen Griffith had a tough outing out of the bullpen with two walks and a hit batter in allowing two runs in 0.1 innings.