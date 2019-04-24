Swinney discusses possibility of Feaster transfer

Swinney discusses possibility of Feaster transfer

Football

Swinney discusses possibility of Feaster transfer

By 1 minute ago

By: |

ATLANTA — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates the latest on the potential transfer of Tavien Feaster.

Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

Clemson fell to Winthrop 8-6 Tuesday night, which was the Tigers’ eighth straight loss. It’s Clemson’s longest losing streak since 2008 when the Tigers dropped 11 consecutive games. The team now has a quick (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home