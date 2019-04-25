Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 17-1 (.944) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 205-80 (.719) in non-conference action on the season.
Duke (4-0) and North Carolina (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (21-22, 7-14)
This Week: 2-3
4/20
@ #13 North Carolina *
L, 7-8 (11)
4/20
@ #13 North Carolina *
L, 10-11 (11)
4/21
@ #13 North Carolina *
L, 8-16
4/23
UMASS Lowell
W, 6-5
4/24
@ Bryant
W, 10-5
Clemson (26-16, 11-10)
This Week: 1-4
4/19
Duke *
L, 8-9
4/20
Duke *
L, 3-5
4/21
Duke *
L, 8-9
4/23
Winthrop
L, 6-8
4/24
Tennessee Tech
W, 7-4
Duke (25-16, 11-10)
This Week: 4-0
4/19
@ #16 Clemson *
W, 9-8
4/20
@ #16 Clemson *
W, 5-3
4/21
@ #16 Clemson *
W, 9-8
4/23
North Carolina Central
W, 6-2
Florida State (26-14, 12-9)
This Week: 4-1
4/18
@ Virginia *
W, 14-2
4/20
@ Virginia *
W, 5-3
4/20
@ Virginia *
L, 3-13
4/24
Stetson
W, 9-8
4/24
Stetson
W, 10-4
Georgia Tech (28-13, 13-8)
This Week: 3-1
4/18
@ Virginia Tech *
L, 2-3
4/20
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 7-5
4/20
@ Virginia Tech *
W, 4-3
4/23
vs. #3 Georgia (SunTrust Park)
W, 8-6
Louisville (32-9, 15-6)
This Week: 3-1
4/18
#22 Miami (FL) *
W, 7-5
4/19
#22 Miami (FL) *
L, 11-16
4/20
#22 Miami (FL) *
W, 9-6
4/23
@ Cincinnati
W, 12-0
Miami (FL) (28-14, 11-10)
This Week: 2-2
4/18
@ #7 Louisville *
L, 5-7
4/19
@ #7 Louisville *
W, 16-11
4/20
@ #7 Louisville *
L, 6-9
4/24
Florida International
W, 18-10
NC State (32-10, 13-8)
This Week: 2-2
4/18
@ Wake Forest *
L, 3-7
4/20
@ Wake Forest *
W, 4-3
4/20
@ Wake Forest *
L, 8-9
4/23
Tennessee Tech
W, 10-6
North Carolina (31-11, 13-8)
This Week: 4-0
4/20
Boston College *
W, 8-7 (11)
4/20
Boston College *
W, 11-10 (11)
4/21
Boston College *
W, 16-8
4/23
Coastal Carolina
W, 6-1
Notre Dame (17-22, 10-11)
This Week: 3-1
4/20
@ Pittsburgh *
L, 2-4
4/20
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 9-0
4/21
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 4-1
4/23
Valparaiso
W, 4-3
Pittsburgh (12-27, 4-17)
This Week: 1-2
4/20
Notre Dame *
W, 4-2
4/20
Notre Dame *
L, 0-9
4/21
Notre Dame *
L, 1-4
Virginia (25-18, 9-12)
This Week: 3-2
4/18
Florida State *
L, 2-14
4/20
Florida State *
L, 3-5
4/20
Florida State *
W, 13-3
4/23
Liberty
W, 6-3
4/24
James Madison
W, 2-1
Virginia Tech (24-18, 7-14)
This Week: 3-2
4/18
#11 Georgia Tech *
W, 3-2
4/20
#11 Georgia Tech *
L, 5-7
4/20
#11 Georgia Tech *
L, 3-4
4/23
VMI
W, 10-9
4/24
@ Radford
W, 8-6
Wake Forest (25-17, 11-10)
This Week: 3-1
4/18
#8 NC State *
W, 7-3
4/20
#8 NC State *
L, 3-4
4/20
#8 NC State *
W, 9-8
4/23
@ Charlotte
W, 18-6
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, April 26
#25 Duke @ Boston College
Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ Florida State
Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville
Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)
#14 NC State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ #12 North Carolina
Presbyterian College @ Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 27
#25 Duke @ Boston College
Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ Florida State
Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville
Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)
#14 NC State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ #12 North Carolina
Presbyterian College @ Pittsburgh (DH)
Sunday, April 28
#25 Duke @ Boston College
Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ Florida State
Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville
Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)
#14 NC State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ #12 North Carolina
Tuesday, April 30
Boston College @ Rhode Island
Western Kentucky @ #6 Louisville
UNC Wilmington @ #14 NC State
Liberty @ #12 North Carolina
Illinois-Chicago @ Notre Dame
UM-Eastern Shore @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ Virginia Commonwealth
Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion (Harbor Park)
Wake Forest @ Gardner-Webb (Keeter Stadium)
Wednesday, May 1
Harvard @ Boston College
UM-Eastern Shore @ Pittsburgh
Wake Forest @ High Point
ACC Standings
Atlantic
W
L
GB
W
L
Louisville
15
6
—
32
9
NC State
13
8
2.0
32
10
Florida State
12
9
3.0
26
14
Clemson
11
10
4.0
26
16
Wake Forest
11
10
4.0
25
17
Notre Dame
10
11
5.0
17
22
Boston College
7
14
8.0
21
22
Coastal
W
L
GB
W
L
Georgia Tech
13
8
—
28
13
North Carolina
13
8
—
31
11
Miami (FL)
11
10
1.0
28
14
Duke
11
10
3.0
25
16
Virginia
9
12
3.0
25
18
Virginia Tech
7
14
5.0
24
18
Pittsburgh
4
17
8.0
12
27
ACC Tournament Standings
Seed
Team
ACC
Win %
1
Louisville
15-6
.714
2
Georgia Tech
13-8
.619
3
NC State
13-8
.619
4
North Carolina
13-8
.619
5
Florida State
12-9
.571
6
Clemson
11-10
.524
7
Miami (FL)
11-10
.524
8
Wake Forest
11-10
.524
9
Duke
11-10
.524
10
Notre Dame
10-11
.476
11
Virginia
9-12
.429
12
Virginia Tech
7-14
.333
——————————————————
13
Boston College
7-14
.333
14
Pittsburgh
4-17
.190
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9
