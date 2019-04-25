Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Baseball

ACC teams went 17-1 (.944) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 205-80 (.719) in non-conference action on the season.

Duke (4-0) and North Carolina (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

 

Boston College (21-22, 7-14)
This Week: 2-3
4/20 @ #13 North Carolina * L, 7-8 (11)
4/20 @ #13 North Carolina * L, 10-11 (11)
4/21 @ #13 North Carolina * L, 8-16
4/23 UMASS Lowell W, 6-5
4/24 @ Bryant W, 10-5

Clemson (26-16, 11-10)
This Week: 1-4
4/19 Duke * L, 8-9
4/20 Duke * L, 3-5
4/21 Duke * L, 8-9
4/23 Winthrop L, 6-8
4/24 Tennessee Tech W, 7-4

Duke (25-16, 11-10)
This Week: 4-0
4/19 @ #16 Clemson * W, 9-8
4/20 @ #16 Clemson * W, 5-3
4/21 @ #16 Clemson * W, 9-8
4/23 North Carolina Central W, 6-2

Florida State (26-14, 12-9)
This Week: 4-1
4/18 @ Virginia * W, 14-2
4/20 @ Virginia * W, 5-3
4/20 @ Virginia * L, 3-13
4/24 Stetson W, 9-8
4/24 Stetson W, 10-4

Georgia Tech (28-13, 13-8)
This Week: 3-1
4/18 @ Virginia Tech * L, 2-3
4/20 @ Virginia Tech * W, 7-5
4/20 @ Virginia Tech * W, 4-3
4/23 vs. #3 Georgia (SunTrust Park) W, 8-6

Louisville (32-9, 15-6)
This Week: 3-1
4/18 #22 Miami (FL) * W, 7-5
4/19 #22 Miami (FL) * L, 11-16
4/20 #22 Miami (FL) * W, 9-6
4/23 @ Cincinnati W, 12-0

Miami (FL) (28-14, 11-10)
This Week: 2-2
4/18 @ #7 Louisville * L, 5-7
4/19 @ #7 Louisville * W, 16-11
4/20 @ #7 Louisville * L, 6-9
4/24 Florida International W, 18-10

NC State (32-10, 13-8)
This Week: 2-2
4/18 @ Wake Forest * L, 3-7
4/20 @ Wake Forest * W, 4-3
4/20 @ Wake Forest * L, 8-9
4/23 Tennessee Tech W, 10-6

North Carolina (31-11, 13-8)
This Week: 4-0
4/20 Boston College * W, 8-7 (11)
4/20 Boston College * W, 11-10 (11)
4/21 Boston College * W, 16-8
4/23 Coastal Carolina W, 6-1

Notre Dame (17-22, 10-11)
This Week: 3-1
4/20 @ Pittsburgh * L, 2-4
4/20 @ Pittsburgh * W, 9-0
4/21 @ Pittsburgh * W, 4-1
4/23 Valparaiso W, 4-3

Pittsburgh (12-27, 4-17)
This Week: 1-2
4/20 Notre Dame * W, 4-2
4/20 Notre Dame * L, 0-9
4/21 Notre Dame * L, 1-4

Virginia (25-18, 9-12)
This Week: 3-2
4/18 Florida State * L, 2-14
4/20 Florida State * L, 3-5
4/20 Florida State * W, 13-3
4/23 Liberty W, 6-3
4/24 James Madison W, 2-1

Virginia Tech (24-18, 7-14)
This Week: 3-2
4/18 #11 Georgia Tech * W, 3-2
4/20 #11 Georgia Tech * L, 5-7
4/20 #11 Georgia Tech * L, 3-4
4/23 VMI W, 10-9
4/24 @ Radford W, 8-6

Wake Forest (25-17, 11-10)
This Week: 3-1
4/18 #8 NC State * W, 7-3
4/20 #8 NC State * L, 3-4
4/20 #8 NC State * W, 9-8
4/23 @ Charlotte W, 18-6

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, April 26
#25 Duke @ Boston College
Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ Florida State
Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville
Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)
#14 NC State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ #12 North Carolina
Presbyterian College @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 27
#25 Duke @ Boston College
Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ Florida State
Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville
Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)
#14 NC State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ #12 North Carolina
Presbyterian College @ Pittsburgh (DH)

Sunday, April 28
#25 Duke @ Boston College
Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech
Wake Forest @ Florida State
Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville
Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)
#14 NC State @ Notre Dame
Virginia @ #12 North Carolina

Tuesday, April 30
Boston College @ Rhode Island
Western Kentucky @ #6 Louisville
UNC Wilmington @ #14 NC State
Liberty @ #12 North Carolina
Illinois-Chicago @ Notre Dame
UM-Eastern Shore @ Pittsburgh
Virginia @ Virginia Commonwealth
Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion (Harbor Park)
Wake Forest @ Gardner-Webb (Keeter Stadium)

Wednesday, May 1
Harvard @ Boston College
UM-Eastern Shore @ Pittsburgh
Wake Forest @ High Point

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L
Louisville 15 6 32 9
NC State 13 8 2.0 32 10
Florida State 12 9 3.0 26 14
Clemson 11 10 4.0 26 16
Wake Forest 11 10 4.0 25 17
Notre Dame 10 11 5.0 17 22
Boston College 7 14 8.0 21 22
Coastal W L GB W L
Georgia Tech 13 8 28 13
North Carolina 13 8 31 11
Miami (FL) 11 10 1.0 28 14
Duke 11 10 3.0 25 16
Virginia 9 12 3.0 25 18
Virginia Tech 7 14 5.0 24 18
Pittsburgh 4 17 8.0 12 27

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win %
1 Louisville 15-6 .714
2 Georgia Tech 13-8 .619
3 NC State 13-8 .619
4 North Carolina 13-8 .619
5 Florida State 12-9 .571
6 Clemson 11-10 .524
7 Miami (FL) 11-10 .524
8 Wake Forest 11-10 .524
9 Duke 11-10 .524
10 Notre Dame 10-11 .476
11 Virginia 9-12 .429
12 Virginia Tech 7-14 .333
——————————————————
13 Boston College 7-14 .333
14 Pittsburgh 4-17 .190
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR
2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR
2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR
3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR
3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR
3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR
3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR
4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR
4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR
4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR
4/22 NR NR NR 12 7 NR 16 17 NR

 

Collegiate Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR
2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR
2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR
3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR
3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR
3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR
3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR
4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR
4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR
4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR
4/22 NR 25 NR 17 7 NR 14 12 NR

 

D1 Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20
2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20
2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR
3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR
3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR
3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR
3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR
4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR
4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR
4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR
4/22 NR NR NR 11 7 24 14 16 NR

 

USA Today/ESPN
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 19 NR 11 NR 8 NR 23 6 NR
2/18 NP NP NP NP NP NR NP NP NP
2/25 NP NP NP NP NP NR NP NP NP
3/4 NR NR 7 NR 14 NR 17 3 NR
3/11 20 NR 6 NR 14 NR 12 15 NR
3/18 23 NR 19 NR 7 NR 5 13 NR
3/25 NR NR 21 NR 10 NR 4 17 NR
4/1 19 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 13 NR
4/8 16 NR NR 22 14 NR 4 18 NR
4/15 20 NR NR 16 7 NR 8 13 NR
4/22 NR NR NR 13 6 24 14 15 NR

 

