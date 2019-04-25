Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 17-1 (.944) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 205-80 (.719) in non-conference action on the season.

Duke (4-0) and North Carolina (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (21-22, 7-14) This Week: 2-3 4/20 @ #13 North Carolina * L, 7-8 (11) 4/20 @ #13 North Carolina * L, 10-11 (11) 4/21 @ #13 North Carolina * L, 8-16 4/23 UMASS Lowell W, 6-5 4/24 @ Bryant W, 10-5

Clemson (26-16, 11-10) This Week: 1-4 4/19 Duke * L, 8-9 4/20 Duke * L, 3-5 4/21 Duke * L, 8-9 4/23 Winthrop L, 6-8 4/24 Tennessee Tech W, 7-4

Duke (25-16, 11-10) This Week: 4-0 4/19 @ #16 Clemson * W, 9-8 4/20 @ #16 Clemson * W, 5-3 4/21 @ #16 Clemson * W, 9-8 4/23 North Carolina Central W, 6-2

Florida State (26-14, 12-9) This Week: 4-1 4/18 @ Virginia * W, 14-2 4/20 @ Virginia * W, 5-3 4/20 @ Virginia * L, 3-13 4/24 Stetson W, 9-8 4/24 Stetson W, 10-4

Georgia Tech (28-13, 13-8) This Week: 3-1 4/18 @ Virginia Tech * L, 2-3 4/20 @ Virginia Tech * W, 7-5 4/20 @ Virginia Tech * W, 4-3 4/23 vs. #3 Georgia (SunTrust Park) W, 8-6

Louisville (32-9, 15-6) This Week: 3-1 4/18 #22 Miami (FL) * W, 7-5 4/19 #22 Miami (FL) * L, 11-16 4/20 #22 Miami (FL) * W, 9-6 4/23 @ Cincinnati W, 12-0

Miami (FL) (28-14, 11-10) This Week: 2-2 4/18 @ #7 Louisville * L, 5-7 4/19 @ #7 Louisville * W, 16-11 4/20 @ #7 Louisville * L, 6-9 4/24 Florida International W, 18-10

NC State (32-10, 13-8) This Week: 2-2 4/18 @ Wake Forest * L, 3-7 4/20 @ Wake Forest * W, 4-3 4/20 @ Wake Forest * L, 8-9 4/23 Tennessee Tech W, 10-6

North Carolina (31-11, 13-8) This Week: 4-0 4/20 Boston College * W, 8-7 (11) 4/20 Boston College * W, 11-10 (11) 4/21 Boston College * W, 16-8 4/23 Coastal Carolina W, 6-1

Notre Dame (17-22, 10-11) This Week: 3-1 4/20 @ Pittsburgh * L, 2-4 4/20 @ Pittsburgh * W, 9-0 4/21 @ Pittsburgh * W, 4-1 4/23 Valparaiso W, 4-3

Pittsburgh (12-27, 4-17) This Week: 1-2 4/20 Notre Dame * W, 4-2 4/20 Notre Dame * L, 0-9 4/21 Notre Dame * L, 1-4

Virginia (25-18, 9-12) This Week: 3-2 4/18 Florida State * L, 2-14 4/20 Florida State * L, 3-5 4/20 Florida State * W, 13-3 4/23 Liberty W, 6-3 4/24 James Madison W, 2-1

Virginia Tech (24-18, 7-14) This Week: 3-2 4/18 #11 Georgia Tech * W, 3-2 4/20 #11 Georgia Tech * L, 5-7 4/20 #11 Georgia Tech * L, 3-4 4/23 VMI W, 10-9 4/24 @ Radford W, 8-6

Wake Forest (25-17, 11-10) This Week: 3-1 4/18 #8 NC State * W, 7-3 4/20 #8 NC State * L, 3-4 4/20 #8 NC State * W, 9-8 4/23 @ Charlotte W, 18-6

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, April 26

#25 Duke @ Boston College

Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech

Wake Forest @ Florida State

Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville

Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)

#14 NC State @ Notre Dame

Virginia @ #12 North Carolina

Presbyterian College @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 27

#25 Duke @ Boston College

Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech

Wake Forest @ Florida State

Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville

Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)

#14 NC State @ Notre Dame

Virginia @ #12 North Carolina

Presbyterian College @ Pittsburgh (DH)

Sunday, April 28

#25 Duke @ Boston College

Clemson @ #11 Georgia Tech

Wake Forest @ Florida State

Alabama A&M @ #6 Louisville

Virginia Tech @ #24 Miami (FL)

#14 NC State @ Notre Dame

Virginia @ #12 North Carolina

Tuesday, April 30

Boston College @ Rhode Island

Western Kentucky @ #6 Louisville

UNC Wilmington @ #14 NC State

Liberty @ #12 North Carolina

Illinois-Chicago @ Notre Dame

UM-Eastern Shore @ Pittsburgh

Virginia @ Virginia Commonwealth

Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion (Harbor Park)

Wake Forest @ Gardner-Webb (Keeter Stadium)

Wednesday, May 1

Harvard @ Boston College

UM-Eastern Shore @ Pittsburgh

Wake Forest @ High Point

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L Louisville 15 6 — 32 9 NC State 13 8 2.0 32 10 Florida State 12 9 3.0 26 14 Clemson 11 10 4.0 26 16 Wake Forest 11 10 4.0 25 17 Notre Dame 10 11 5.0 17 22 Boston College 7 14 8.0 21 22 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 13 8 — 28 13 North Carolina 13 8 — 31 11 Miami (FL) 11 10 1.0 28 14 Duke 11 10 3.0 25 16 Virginia 9 12 3.0 25 18 Virginia Tech 7 14 5.0 24 18 Pittsburgh 4 17 8.0 12 27

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win % 1 Louisville 15-6 .714 2 Georgia Tech 13-8 .619 3 NC State 13-8 .619 4 North Carolina 13-8 .619 5 Florida State 12-9 .571 6 Clemson 11-10 .524 7 Miami (FL) 11-10 .524 8 Wake Forest 11-10 .524 9 Duke 11-10 .524 10 Notre Dame 10-11 .476 11 Virginia 9-12 .429 12 Virginia Tech 7-14 .333 —————————————————— 13 Boston College 7-14 .333 14 Pittsburgh 4-17 .190 Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12

Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11

Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10

Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR 4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR 4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR 4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR 4/22 NR NR NR 12 7 NR 16 17 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR 4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR 4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR 4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR 4/22 NR 25 NR 17 7 NR 14 12 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR 4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR 4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR 4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR 4/22 NR NR NR 11 7 24 14 16 NR