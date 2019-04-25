Raiders pick Ferrell No. 4 overall in NFL Draft

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was taken No. 4 by the Oakland Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

Ferrell finished his career as one of the greatest defensive ends in Clemson history. Besides helping the Tigers win two national championships and three ACC titles during his three-year playing career, he was also the 2018 ACC Player of the year.

“I feel like I bring an infectious attitude to the locker room,” Ferrell said. “Regardless, I feel like my play speaks for itself, but just the type of guy I am and what I want for others and what I want for myself. I feel like I have the ability to make people around me better.

“I bring people up, not try to hold them down, while I try to bring myself up. So, it is just that attitude. Also, I am someone who wants to come in and help someone win a championship and be held accountable for my actions. I just want to bring everybody up and I think that is what every organization needs for sure.”