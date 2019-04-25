What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkiins hours before draft

Thursday night Christian Wilkins will see his dream come true. There is plenty of buzz about Christian as we are just hours from the first round.

In this edition of What They are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Wilkins.

Christian Wilkins has one of the biggest personalities in sports, but he boasts one of the smallest budgets https://t.co/L3uqJBrmwk — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 23, 2019

Clemson DT Christian Wilkins is one logical #Falcons target, but I’ve spoken to NFL people who are convinced it’s for Michigan LB Devin Bush. They’d likely have to get past #Broncos at 10. https://t.co/GY4YTh0rS2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2019

Taking a look at possibilities for the Eagles at No. 25 below…My opinion: Best-case conceivable scenario would be Christian Wilkins falling to No. 25. Clemson teammates Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell would both be good options, too.https://t.co/4JIBbYmQ4Z — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 23, 2019

A well-respected NFL individual in the know just gave me this Top 10 night-before best guess: Quinnen Williams, AZ

Bosa, SF

Oliver NYJ

Kyler Murray, OAK

Devin White, TB

Haskins, NYG

Hockenson, JAX

Josh Allen, DET

Christian Wilkins, ATL

Devin Bush, DEN See you in the mentions. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 25, 2019

Word from league insiders is Christian Wilkins is getting hot and could move into the top ten. Right now I'm hearing the latest he goes is 14 to Atlanta. Scouting Report-> https://t.co/vUEaouPr7c — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 24, 2019

Charlie Casserly has the #Giants selecting DL Christian Wilkins and CB Byron Murphy with #6 & #17 in the 1st Round of the 2019 NFL Draft. #GiantsPride #GiantsDraft — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) April 25, 2019

Daniel Jeremiah just said he hears the Falcons really like Clemson DT Christian Wilkins. — Cory Woodroof (@CoryWoodroof47) April 24, 2019

Check out the draft fixes for all 32 teams from the @PFF analysis team. They’d like to see the #Titans target Christian Wilkins out of Clemson.#TitanUphttps://t.co/tooVJF51EF pic.twitter.com/qpcQ7eYWve — PFF TEN Titans (@PFF_Titans) April 25, 2019

Get to know #NFLDraft prospects before the big day: "How many @ClemsonFB players have the #Panthers ever drafted?" "How do you take your tea— sweet or unsweet? "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" pic.twitter.com/Nvan01KWoM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 25, 2019

Former @ClemsonFB star Christian Wilkins breaks down his mindset heading into the #NFLDraft , considering he has little to no say about where he ends up!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/UCUdLTjq6c — Chris Womack (@Chris_Womack) April 24, 2019

So @nflnetwork draft expert @MoveTheSticks has the Dolphins picking Clemson DT Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick. I actually made that selection in my final mock draft, and that’s who @Safid_Deen loves. pic.twitter.com/8kma6ILH0a — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 25, 2019

My top 3 picks for the #Dolphins at No. 13: Clemson DT Christian Wilkins, DE Clelin Ferrell, Alabama OT Jonah Williams. If for some 🤷🏾‍♂️ reason they’re available: Houston DT Ed Oliver, Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, UF RT Jawaan Taylor. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) April 24, 2019

And finally, I'll stay on the Clemson defensive line with an interior disruptor for the fifth of my Five Best First-Round Fits for #Titans: Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/kdtC1IwGr1 — Titans Film Room (@titansfilmroom) April 24, 2019

I ran this trade through the @DraftNetworkLLC MDM simulator and this was my draft haul. These would all be #Bucs picks. I don’t know if Bush would last until 15. But you could swap him for Christian Wilkins and swap Dexter Lawrence for Mack Wilson. pic.twitter.com/ix5Sohku0G — JC Cornell (@TheJCCornell) April 24, 2019