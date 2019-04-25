What They Are Saying: Ferrell drafted No. 4 overall by Raiders

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

When the dream becomes reality… 😄😄😄 We love you, Cle! Congratulations!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Hu82uRB8aK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 26, 2019

Your newest Raider.⁰⁰ With the 4th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, we have selected Clelin Ferrell from @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/QUPkpsj8Rt — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 26, 2019

How about a little history on a rainy April night in Nashville? Clelin Ferrell goes fourth overall to the Raiders, matching Banks McFadden (1939), Gaines Adams (2007) and Sammy Watkins (2014) or the highest pick in Clemson history. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 26, 2019

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell is the 4th pick of first round by Raiders and Head Coach Jon Gruden. At the 2007 NFL draft as head coach of Tampa Bay Gruden took Clemson defensive end Gaines Adams with 4th pick of first round. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 26, 2019

Ferrell first Clemson player taken by Raiders since Jacoby Ford 4th round in 2010. First first round selection from Clemson by Raiders since Chester McGlockton in 1992 (16th selection). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 26, 2019

Yessir they got it right they know who the best D-end is in this class @Raiders @Cle_Missile 💯💯💯💯 #justsmile — Christian Wilkins (@cwilkins42) April 26, 2019

CLEEEEEEEE MISSSLEEEEEE — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) April 26, 2019

LETS GOOO !! Cle finna snap in that Black and silver ! Believe that!! #ClemsonFamily — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) April 26, 2019

#RaiderNation y’all got a good one…. Trust me🗣 — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) April 26, 2019

Clelin Ferrell, what a story — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 26, 2019