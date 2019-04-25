Wilkins’ hope is to be picked ahead of Ferrell

Christian Wilkins does not worry about too many things.

For the most part, Clemson’s three-time All-American defensive tackle is confident, laid back and focused on what lies ahead. Though he will be a little nervous tonight as he waits to hear his named called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in the 2019 NFL Draft, there is one other thing that concerns him.

He does not want to hear Clelin Ferrell’s name said before his.

Why?

Because he knows he will never hear the end of it.

Wilkins and Ferrell, best friends on and off the football field, are both expected to be selected in the first round of tonight’s NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn. As of today, some mock drafts have Wilkins moving into the top 10. Ferrell is a solid top 15 to 20 pick.

So, it might be a close call.

“I could care less. I knew he would try to say that because he is always trying to one up me,” Ferrell said while smiling when asked about Wilkins’ concern. “But I could care less where we get drafted. At the end of the day, I will be happy just to hear my name called regardless.”

However, Clemson’s two-time All-American defensive end did admit if he is picked ahead of Wilkins, he will definitely tease him about it.

“If I am drafted head of him, I might give him a phone call,” he said jokingly. “Hopefully, we are not in the same (area) when we get drafted.”

The two former Tigers will definitely not be in the same place. Ferrell will be back in his Richmond, Va., home watching the draft with his mother and family. Wilkins will be in Nashville waiting in the green room to see hear his name called.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates will join Wilkins, along with Swinney’s wife, Kathleen, and members of Wilkins’ family in the green room.

“Hopefully, we will have at least three first rounders (today),” Swinney said. “I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t.”

The third possible first round player is All-American Dexter Lawrence. Most experts have the 6-foot-5, 350-pound defensive tackle being selected anywhere from No. 25 to No. 32 overall tonight.

If all three are selected in the first round, it will mark the first time in Clemson history the program has had three players chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. in Nashville.