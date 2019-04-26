Radakovich explains why Swinney deserved largest contract in college football

Dan Radakovich did not need to wait until Jan. 7 to know Clemson was going to have to make a statement with head coach Dabo Swinney’s new contract. He knew a good nine days before in the Cotton Bowl.

“Probably halftime of the Notre Dame game,” Radakovich said smiling.

Of course, it did not hurt Swinney that Clemson dismantled Alabama, 44-16, in the national championship game on Jan. 7, as the Tigers won their second national championship in three years.

“We had an incredible season up to that point, but certainly, as we were there getting ready for the Cotton Bowl, it was evident it was going to be time,” Radakovich said. “It was time because the market changed considerably from the last time that we had done a negotiation with Dabo and his folks. We knew it was going to be this off-season when that happened.”

It happened on Friday as Clemson University’s Compensation Committee approved a contract which inked Swinney to the largest coaching contract in the history of college football. The board of trustees signed off on a 10-year, $93 million deal.

Swinney’s $9.3 million per year average, is the second highest average in college football, just behind Nick Saban’s $9.4 million at Alabama. Saban’s contract, however, does not run for 10 years.

“It looks to the value of him at our institution,” Radakovich said on why Clemson wanted to make a statement with Swinney’s new contract.

“Really, just to show the kind of commitment on our side and his. Then you do the math and the numbers get to what they are. It was really about showing commitment and solidarity on both sides.”

Swinney will make $8.25 million in his first two years of his contract before it increases to $8.5 million in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, it goes up to $8.75 million and then in 2024 it increases to $9 million.

In 2025, Swinney’s yearly salary will be $9.25 million and then it will be $9.5 million in 2026. In 2027 and 2028, the Clemson coach will make $10 million each year.

Also, $1 million of a split-dollar life insurance premium will be executed on Sept. 1 of this year and then a retention bonus of $1 million will be payable in the spring of 2021 and again in 2023.

As for incentive bonuses, Swinney can make a cumulative amount of an additional $1.05 million.

Swinney’s buyout clauses show if he leaves Clemson for another college head coaching position then it will cost him or that school $4 million if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2020. It will drop to $3 million in 2021 and 2022, $2 million in 2023, ’24 and ’25 and then to $1 million in ’26 and ’27.

If Alabama comes after Swinney, then an additional $2 million is added on the top of the buyout clause in 2019 and 2020. It’s $1.5 million in 2021 and 2022, followed by $1 million in 2023, ’24 and ’25. It drops to $500,000 in 2026 and 2027.

Radakovich said the Alabama clause was put in to make Clemson fans feel a little more secure about Swinney’s commitment to Clemson.

“Everybody thinks Dabo is going to move on to Alabama and while we were looking at these things, it really was not that difficult as it related to his representative,” Radakovich said. “We were going to have a buyout for all other schools and, for that, we just kind of put in an additional little kicker.

“It is not the first time we have done that in one of our contracts. We have had other coaches where the buyout increased if they went to certain conferences or some schools. It is not the first time, but this one obviously has a little bit more sunshine to it.”