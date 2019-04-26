Recruits react to Clemson's historic night in NFL Draft

Clemson made school and NFL Draft history on the first night of the 2019 NFL Draft, with the selections of defensive end Clelin Ferrell to the Oakland Raiders at No. 4 overall, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13 and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the New York Giants at No. 17.

It marked the first time Clemson had produced three first-round picks in a single draft. The selections also marked the first time in NFL Draft history that a single school produced three players selected as defensive linemen in a single draft.

Following Day 1 of the NFL Draft, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commits for their reactions to the three former Tigers being taken in the first round.

Sergio Allen, 4-star LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “I was pumped up because those guys deserve it! Look out cause that’s Clemson on the rise, we’re just gonna keep raising the bar! It’s the Clemson way. WE ARE DIFFERENT #ALLIN”

R.J. Mickens, 4-star DB, Southlake (Texas) Carroll: “That’s crazy and a great deal!!!”

Walker Parks, 4-star OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “I think it’s a perfect representation of how Clemson develops players. Everyone says ‘Clemson is soft, this and that, etc…’ You can’t say anything about three guys from the same D-line going first round. I think that will shut everyone up for a while.”

Kevin Swint, 4-star LB, Carrollton (Ga.): “They paved the way for recruits like me and the other guys, it’s something that has never been done before.”

Bryn Tucker, 4-star OL, Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic: “I’m proud of coach Bates and how he produced Christian, Clelin and Dexter. Clemson is a special place to be, and for me, being a part of it is just icing on the cake. Very proud of Dabo of how he turned this team into an elite product.”

John Williams, 4-star OL, Canton (Ga.) Creekview: “It’s awesome. Clemson is a special place for special athletes and teams know that. Clemson is a place where teams know that they will get an athlete who is not only an outstanding football player but also a player of integrity and sportsmanship.”