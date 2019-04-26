Swint excited about Clemson's 2020 class

Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint has been hard at work helping the Tigers recruit several top prospects, including five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

The efforts of Swint and the Tigers were rewarded this week when Bresee announced his commitment to Clemson, pushing its 2020 recruiting class to the No. 1 spot in the national rankings ahead of Alabama.

It’s safe to say that Swint is very excited about the special class the Tigers are building, especially now that Bresee is on board.

“We will go down as the best college football team in history,” Swint said. “The chemistry is coming together every single day.”

Clemson’s 2020 class is a tight-knit group, and all the commits have gotten to know each other very well according to Swint.

“Those are my brothers and our bond is very close,” he said. “We keep bonding more and more every day.”

Some of the commits had another chance to hang out earlier this month when they attended the Orange & White spring game.

Swint was among those that visited Death Valley, and as always, he enjoyed being back in Tigertown.

“It was great,” he said. “It gets better and better every time I go.”

Swint also liked what he saw from the Tigers on the field during the spring game.

“They competed like I would expect from them on a daily basis,” he said.

Swint can’t wait to officially join the team next year. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder from Carrollton (Ga.) High is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position by ESPN.