Former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 40 overall pick.

Mullen will once again be teammates with former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who was taken by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the draft Thursday night.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Mullen being picked by the Raiders!

The fourth defensive 🐅 off the board‼️ Tiger Nation will have their eyes on the @Raiders on Sundays ☠️#NFLDraft #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cNNPmDuhuc — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 26, 2019

Clelin's old teammate is joining him. With the 40th pick, we have selected CB Trayvon Mullen from @ClemsonFB.#RaiderNation @MullenIsland1 pic.twitter.com/ejS5DxHtl2 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 26, 2019

Congrats to Trayvon Mullen. The @Raiders are getting two of our BEST‼️ #ClemsonNFL — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 26, 2019

That Raider Clemson connect heavy ain’t it geeshhhhh😏 — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) April 27, 2019

Dare we say the Raiders are #ALLIN? Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen become the 17th pair of Clemson teammates selected by the same NFL team in a single draft. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 26, 2019

This time last night, the Raiders had gone nine years since taking a Clemson Tiger (Jacoby Ford in 2010). Now they've taken two in 24 hours. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 27, 2019

Trayvon Mullen's selection now gives Clemson at least one defensive back selected in nine of the last 11 NFL Drafts. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 26, 2019

The Raiders draft Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen with the No. 40 overall pick. Charles Woodson announces a fellow corner. Clelin Ferrell probably won't mind that pick. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 26, 2019

Trayvon Mullen says new Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is his best friend. Also excited to be teammates with Clelin Ferrell again. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 27, 2019

Trayvon Mullen: “I can play wherever. I’m a smart, physical guy and I know how to use my feet well.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 27, 2019

Trayvon Mullen on Antonio Brown: “We always talk.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 27, 2019