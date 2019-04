Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and the University agreed Friday to a new 10-year contract that will pay him $93 million through 2028, it was announced today by athletics director Dan Radakovich.

The terms of the contract were approved earlier today by the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we took a look at what is being said on Twitter about Swinney’s historic new contract:

Clemson and HC Dabo Swinney agreed today to a 10-year, $93 million contract, making it the largest coaching deal in college football history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2019

Clemson approves massive new contract for Dabo Swinney. #Clemson https://t.co/1x9WL6YKeA — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) April 26, 2019

Term sheet of Dabo Swinney’s new contract, provided by the university. Interesting that there is ”buyout enhancement” specifically for Bama job. pic.twitter.com/oxCHX2UvMj — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) April 26, 2019

Dabo Swinney’s buyout increases if he leaves for Alabama: from $4 million to $6 million thru 2020, from $3 million to $4.5 million thru 2022, from $2 million to $3 million thru 2025, from $1 million to $1.5 million thru 2027 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 26, 2019

$5,976: What Dabo Swinney made as an Alabama graduate assistant in 1993. $22,603: What Dabo Swinney is now making PER DAY coaching Clemson. pic.twitter.com/aaV2kaLd8K — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 26, 2019

Dabo Swinney will make in one year what Lamar Jackson will make over the course of his rookie contract. https://t.co/hbivh0875c — Cian (@Cianaf) April 26, 2019

Christian Wilkins on Dabo Swinney's new 10-year contract: "I'm going to have to hit him up and we're going to have to go break his back at a steakhouse. It's well deserved." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 26, 2019

COLUMN: Dabo Swinney's stance on paying players can't be take seriously after new contract https://t.co/zckHnueBpZ via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 26, 2019

Nobody said a word when Nick Saban’s contract was released, now all the backlash for Dabo Swinney? On top of that, Swinney is the current National Championship coach. ……..after he beat Nick Saban and it was a blowout. pic.twitter.com/SIhBfShx7k — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) April 26, 2019

It's only a matter of time before we see a $100 million college football coach. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) April 26, 2019