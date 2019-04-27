Huggins agrees to undrafted free agent contract

Former Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans.

Huggins will join former Tigers Deandre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, Carlos Watkins and D.J. Reader on the Houston roster.

Huggins completed his Clemson career with 83 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 25 quarterback pressures and a pass breakup in 46 games, including four starts.

The Orangeburg, S.C., native was credited with 30 tackles (3.5 for loss) and 2.5 sacks in 408 snaps while playing in 15 games. He started two games this year and both came at the end of the season when he had to start for the suspended Dexter Lawrence in the Cotton Bowl and in the national championship.

Huggins contributed a tackle in a start as Clemson held No. 3 Notre Dame to three points in the Cotton Bowl. He started again in the National Championship Game vs. No. 1 Alabama, recording five tackles in the Tigers’ 44-16 victory.