Hyatt agrees to undrafted free agent deal

Former Clemson left tackle Mitch Hyatt has agreed to terms as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Everyone, including Hyatt, was surprised Saturday when the two All-American went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hyatt played 3,754 snaps over 58 games (57 starts) in his career. He exited Clemson holding school records for career snaps from scrimmage and career starts.

One of five consensus All-America offensive linemen in school history and was a four-time All-ACC selection.

Hyatt was an Outland Trophy semifinalist and a consensus first-team All-American, earning selections by AFCA, AP, FWAA and Walter Camp. He joined Harry Olszewski (1967), Stacy Long (1990), guard Jeb Flesch (1991) and Stacy Seegars (1993) to become the fifth consensus All-America offensive lineman in school history.

He was second-team All-America selection by Sporting News and won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, becoming the first Clemson player ever to earn the honor multiple times.

Hyatt was also a first-team All-ACC, unanimous first-team AP All-ACC selection.