Lamar agrees to undrafted free agent contract

Former Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Lions, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Lamar will join former Tiger defensive end Austin Bryant on the Lions’ roster. Bryant was selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday with the No. 117 overall pick.

A second-team AFCA All-American, Lamar finished his Clemson career with 159 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception he returned for 43 yards in 998 snaps over 39 games (22 starts).

In 2018, Lamar was a Butkus Award finalist and second-team AFCA All-American, and also earned second-team All-ACC and second-team AP All-ACC honors. The Roswell, Ga., native was credited with 85 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.0 sacks, a pass breakup and an interception in 565 snaps over 14 games (all starts).