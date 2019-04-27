What They Are Saying: Austin Bryant drafted by the Lions

Former Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant was selected by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 117 overall pick.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about Bryant being drafted!

There he goes! From Death Valley to MoTown! Austin Bryant ▶️ @Lions in the fourth round with the 117th pick!#NFLDraft #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/6NnTzkJbjV — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 27, 2019

Remember when @_austinbryant7 announced he was coming back for his senior year? "Let's get this Natty!" Yea, he did that. And now he's going to the league! Congratulations, Austin!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/q0b6O4SJBp — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 27, 2019

That boy AB!!!!!! #DetroitRockCity — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) April 27, 2019

MY BROTHER DONE GOT DRAFTED❤️❤️❤️❤️ LETS GOOOOO @_austinbryant7 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 27, 2019

Good value for Bryant here. He will be a better pro than this selection IMO https://t.co/wydbnQUnGo — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) April 27, 2019

Austin Bryant is a nice pick for the Lions at 117, especially after moving back a few spots. Got that size and length Patricia loves in his edge guys (6-4, 271, 34 5/8-inch arms). They needed a guy who can get to the QB. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 27, 2019

A *40-year* drought ends with Austin Bryant's selection by Detroit. The Lions' most recent pick from Clemson was LB Jonathan Brooks in the fourth round of the 1979 NFL Draft. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 27, 2019

With 🅰️🅱️7️⃣ off the board, Austin's selection marks a Clemson record of having four defensive linemen selected in one #NFLDraft!#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/i3ZPXoHny7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 27, 2019

Austin Bryant heads to Detroit at No. 117, and four Power Rangers have now fully morphed. The 2019 class of Ferrell, Wilkins, Lawrence and Bryant breaks Lawson, Dodd and Reader's previous school best of three DL picks in a single draft from 2016. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 27, 2019

Clemson is the second ACC team in as many years to have it's entire starting D line drafted in the 1st 4 rounds. — Hale Tweets: Endgame 🦸‍♂️💎 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 27, 2019