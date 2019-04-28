Capehart: "We gonna eat"

CHARLOTTE — Clemson commit Demonte Capehart earned an invitation to The Opening with his performance Sunday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Capehart after his performance.  Capehart said the Tigers’ 2020 class is “going to eat”.

