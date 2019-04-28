Capehart: "We gonna eat"

CHARLOTTE — Clemson commit Demonte Capehart earned an invitation to The Opening with his performance Sunday.
The Clemson Insider caught up with Capehart after his performance. Capehart said the Tigers’ 2020 class is “going to eat”.
Clemson is still hopeful the NCAA will overturn its suspension of two Clemson football players when it receives the school’s appeal. Clemson’s deadline to turn in its findings is due at the end of the (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 13-8 loss at No. 11 Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (26-18, 11-12 ACC) struck (…)
Clemson’s baseball program just can’t stop the bleeding. The Tigers, who lost 13-8 at No. 11 Georgia Tech on Saturday, have lost nine straight ACC games and 10 of their last 11 overall. It’s the (…)
ATLANTA — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson senior infielder Grayson Byrd following the Tigers’ 13-8 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, which marked the team’s (…)
Former Clemson cornerback Mark Fields has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs and will sign as an undrafted free agent. Fields completed his Clemson career with 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, a (…)
Former Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Detroit Lions, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. Lamar will join former Tiger defensive end Austin Bryant on the Lions’ (…)
Former Clemson left tackle Mitch Hyatt has agreed to terms as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone, including Hyatt, was surprised Saturday when the two All-American went undrafted (…)
ATLANTA — The Clemson Insider spoke with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the Tigers’ 13-8 loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. It marked Clemson’s ninth straight loss (…)
Former Clemson defensive tackle Albert Huggins has agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans. Huggins will join former Tigers Deandre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, Carlos Watkins and D.J. (…)
The Day 3 selections of defensive end Austin Bryant and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow brought Clemson’s total number of draftees in the 2019 NFL Draft to six on Saturday. The Detroit Lions selected (…)