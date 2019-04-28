Clemson hopeful NCAA will overturn suspension of 2 football players

Clemson is still hopeful the NCAA will overturn its suspension of two Clemson football players when it receives the school’s appeal. Clemson’s deadline to turn in its findings is due at the end of the month.

Tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella tested positive for a performance enhancing drug called ostarine, after small traces of the banned substance were found in their system. They, along with former defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, were suspended for the Cotton Bowl last December and for the national championship game in January.

If Clemson’s appeal cannot overturn the NCAA’s ruling, both players will be suspended for the entire 2019 regular season. Galloway, a true a sophomore, and Giella a redshirt senior, could both lose a year of eligibility, meaning Giella’s college football career would be over.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich says they have no idea how long it will take the NCAA to come back with a decision.

“There is no update on that. That is really with their legal team, the student athletes’ representatives, and our legal team have been working on the appeal,” he said. “So, I think the bottom line in all of this is how the NCAA and their applet area rules on the data that those folks will be able to provide them. At this point and time, I don’t know what the timing is other than to get the appeal in near the end of April.”

Radakovich is hopeful the school’s findings will lead to the decision being overturned and the two players reinstated.

“I have not read the whole report, yet,” he said on Friday. “But up to this point, I think there are some interesting pieces there as it relates to it. But I have not read the whole report.”