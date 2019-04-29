After retiring from football, former Tiger enters transfer portal

Former Clemson defensive end Richard Yeargin has entered the transfer portal, The Clemson Insider confirmed Monday.

Last August, Yeargin informed Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney he was stepping away from football, citing injuries as the reason for stepping away from the game.

Those feelings have obviously changed since he has placed his name in the transfer portal.

During the second week of fall camp last August, Swinney reported Yeargin was out of practice with some sort of a stinger in his shoulder and was checking with his doctor to make sure everything was okay. At the time Swinney believed it was not related to the neck injury he suffered in June of 2017 from a one-car traffic accident at I-385 and Woodruff Road in Greenville, S.C.

Yeargin broke his neck in the accident. The accident forced Yeargin to miss all of the 2017 season to allow his neck to fully heal. He was hopeful to return last season to the playing field and came into fall camp cleared to play.

In all, Yeargin played in 22 games at Clemson after being redshirted in 2014. He recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack at Clemson. He last played in a game in 2016.

Yeargin has already received his degree from Clemson.