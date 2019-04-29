Capehart shines at The Opening Charlotte

Clemson commit Demonte Capehart shined at The Opening Regional in the Charlotte area on Sunday.

Following his strong performance at the combine, the four-star defensive lineman from Hartsville (S.C.) received a coveted invite to The Opening Finals, which will take place this summer in Frisco, Texas.

“It was fun,” Capehart told The Clemson Insider after The Opening Regional at Rocky River Hill School (Mint Hill, N.C.). “It was something I’ve been wanting ever since last year. I came up short, so it was a good taste.”

Capehart stood out during the one-on-one portion of the combine and more than held his own while facing off against four-star offensive lineman — and fellow Clemson commit — Mitchell Mayes, who was a standout performer in his own right and likewise earned an invite to The Opening Finals.

“He’s talented,” Capehart said of Mayes. “I had to give him my best. Just a little preview of what we’re going to have later on in the years.”

Capehart is a key part of the special D-line class that Clemson will welcome to campus next year.

The future for the Tigers up front on defense got even brighter last week when five-star Bryan Bresee committed to Clemson, joining Capehart and four-star defensive tackle Tre Williams in the 2020 class.

Said Capehart of the 2020 D-linemen: “We got a chance to be the best ever, even though you see a lot of people just left. They went high in the (NFL) draft. Some went later, but still, great talent helps with great talent. So, we got a chance.”

Capehart feels the same way about Clemson’s 2020 class overall, which has a chance to be not only the nation’s best but tops in program history as well.

“We got a chance to be the best ever,” he said. “We can do it.”

Capehart became the first commit in the class when he pledged to the Tigers in June 2018. He is the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 48 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.