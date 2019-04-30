4-star LB waiting for Clemson offer

Trenton Simpson has seen his recruitment really take off in 2019. The four-star linebacker from Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek has picked up offers left and right since the start of January and now holds nearly two dozen offers in total.

Clemson has not yet offered but is showing interest, and the interest is certainly mutual.

Simpson (6-3, 220) has been in contact with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as well as area recruiter Danny Pearman, and told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Regional combine near Charlotte on Sunday that Clemson is the offer he is waiting for.

“They were telling me they love how I play, they just want me to keep developing,” Simpson said. “Right now with the offer, they said that I could be an over-sign guy in this class, but don’t give up on them since they already have two linebackers (committed) right now. So, I’m definitely just waiting on them for an offer.”

Simpson made his first real recruiting visit to Clemson when he attended the spring game at Death Valley on April 6.

“It was awesome,” he said. “I got a chance to see the players interact with the coaches, go out there and perform… They all looked like they were having fun. Even the incoming freshman, the early enrollees, they were all prepared and were making plays. … I got a chance to see the players’ lounge, the locker room, everything that all the players get to experience.”

Thus far this calendar year, Simpson has received offers from Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma among others.

North Carolina extended Simpson’s first offer last spring and is considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, though he is high on several schools and trying to narrow things down to a top five.

“Georgia, North Carolina for sure, Auburn, Tennessee, and I’m looking for that fifth spot right now in my top five,” he said.

If the Tigers decide to pull the trigger on an offer, they would figure to become a major factor in his recruitment.

“It would mean a lot,” Simpson said. “I’m very interested in Clemson, knowing that they put a lot of players in the league. They develop players, and they make them better men also.”

Simpson most recently visited Georgia for its G-Day spring game on April 20. He is looking to visit Auburn for its Big Cat Weekend in early June and planning to take an official visit to Georgia on June 14, his birthday.