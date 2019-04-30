Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap

Clemson split a pair of midweek home games before dropping two of three games at No. 11 Georgia Tech over the weekend.

Overall Record: 27-18 ACC Record: 12-12 Last Week: 2-3 4/23 Tuesday Winthrop L, 6-8 4/24 Wednesday Tennessee Tech W, 7-4 4/26 Friday @ #11 Georgia Tech * L, 7-8 4/27 Saturday @ #11 Georgia Tech * L, 8-13 4/28 Sunday @ #11 Georgia Tech * W, 11-7 Next Week: 5/4 Saturday Gardner-Webb (19-21) 3:00PM 5/5 Sunday @ Gardner-Webb (19-21) 2:00PM Records as of Sunday, April 28.

Gardner-Webb hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Logan Davidson

The junior shortstop from Charlotte, NC earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-17 (.529) in five games last week. Davidson had two doubles, one triple, two homers, seven RBI, eight runs, eight walks, and was 2-2 on stolen bases with a .680 on-base percentage and a 1.118 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Jordan Greene: 7-for-14 (.500), 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R

Grayson Byrd: 10-for-23 (.435), 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 5 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP

Kyle Wilkie: 8-for-23 (.348), 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Travis Marr

The redshirt sophomore righty from Castle Rock, CO earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his performances out of the bullpen at Georgia Tech. In 5.2 innings over two appearances, Marr did not allow a run on three hits (.167 OBA) with two walks and three strikeouts while earning one win.

Other pitchers of note:

Sam Weatherly: 3.0 IP, 3 app, 0-0, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 4 K, .111 OBA

Jackson Lindley: 5.2 IP, 1 GS, 1-0, 2 R (2 ER), 4 H, 0 BB, 5 K, .190 OBA

Jacob Hennessy: 4.0 IP, 3 app, 0-0, 2 R (2 ER), 5 H, 1 BB, 1 K, .313 BA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored by the competition 40-39 despite outhitting their opponents .319 (58 hits) to .296 (50 hits). On the week, Clemson had 12 doubles, one triple, nine homers, 26 walks, and five HBPs against 46 strikeouts while going 8-13 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 7.74 ERA, allowing 40 runs (37 earned) in 43.0 innings with 24 walks, 6 HBPs, and 35 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .978 clip, committing four errors in 186 chances.