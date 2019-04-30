Raiders’ GM drafted Renfrow because he’s a natural

Mike Mayock might have become the general manager of the Oakland Raiders at the end of the 2018 football season, but he has known about Hunter Renfrow for quite a while.

Mayock traded up in the fifth round to take the former Clemson wide receiver with the 149th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft this past Saturday. They traded with Dallas to move up in the draft to snag Renfrow.

“I have loved his game for the last few years, when he caught that touchdown pass against Alabama a few years ago in the national championship game,” Mayock said to the press via Oakland Raiders.com.

Renfrow was the third former Tiger picked by Oakland in the draft. They also took defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round and cornerback Trayvon Mullen at No. 40 in the second round.

“When you are watching a lot of tape of kids. And you are watching a lot of Clemson and a lot of Alabama and a lot of the teams that have a lot of draft-able kids. We get caught up in all the Clemson kids, and half of which we drafted, obviously. But you get caught up in the first round and the second round and all of these kids they had in their defensive front. Then you put their offensive tape on and you kind of go, ‘why don’t people talk more about Renfrow?’”

Mayock said it became even more obvious when he saw Renfrow at the North-South practice in January in Mobile, Ala. As he watched the 5-foot-10, 184-pound receiver run routes, he felt like he could be a difference maker for their franchise.

“I feel like he has an innate feel for the game, as far as separation, how to get open,” Mayock explained. “I did not even really care what he ran. He ran faster, and I was almost, to be honest with you, I was almost disappointed he ran in the 4.5s at the combine because I did not want any people noticing him anymore … his production on the field was outstanding. He has an innate ability to separate.”

Renfrow exited Clemson ranked fifth in career receptions (186) and 11th in career receiving yards (2,133). He also posted College Football Playoff records with 37 receptions and four touchdowns in seven career CFP games.

In 2018, the wide receiver won the Burlsworth Trophy as college football’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. He won the Bobby Bowden Award as the Division I player who epitomizes dedication to faith, family, friends and football. He was also a third-team All-ACC selection and was voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain for the Tigers’ prior to the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic.

“This is what I have learned from the great quarterbacks over the years. The great quarterbacks,” Mayock said. “They love somebody who can win quickly when there is pressure. When they are bringing six and you only got five blocking, and you’re Tom Brady or you’re Drew Brees or you’re Matt Ryan … I have talked to these guys over the years and they have all said the same thing. ‘Give me a quick guy that can win in the middle of the field immediately when we get pressure.’

“I think Derek Carr is going to love this guy.”

Raider fans likely will too.