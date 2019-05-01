Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Demonte Capehart at The Opening Charlotte

One of the Clemson commitments that participated in The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area this past weekend was Hartsville (S.C.) four-star defensive lineman Demonte Capehart.

Following a fine performance, Capehart earned an invitation to participate in The Opening Finals, where the country’s most elite high school players will compete this summer in Frisco, Texas.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for The Opening Charlotte Regional on Sunday. Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of Capehart!

Photo Gallery