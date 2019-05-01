Clemson still in the mix for 5-star SEC commit

Clemson remains in the mix for five-star LSU commit Elias Ricks, the nation’s top-ranked cornerback, after extending an offer to him in February.

The product of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei told The Clemson Insider that he keeps in touch with the Tigers, specifically cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“They stay in the loop,” Ricks said. “Coach Reed for sure wants me to visit.”

Ricks (6-2, 190) describes his commitment to LSU as “solid” but wants to do his due diligence with the recruiting process and use all five of his official visits.

According to Ricks, he is still planning to take one of those officials to Clemson, and he named USC, Ohio State, Alabama and LSU as the as other schools in line to receive official visits as things stand now.

Ricks is locked in with LSU right now, so the schools trying to flip his commitment have work to do.

But Clemson is at least in the conversation, and the Tigers would have a shot if they can get him on campus as expected.

“They win and the culture seems amazing out there,” Ricks said when asked what he likes about Clemson.

Ricks is ranked as the No. 1 corner and a top-10 overall prospect in the 2020 class by both Rivals and 247Sports.