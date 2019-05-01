Who is the better skier: Leggett or Swinney?

No two people are as competitive as Dabo Swinney and Jack Leggett.

This past February, Leggett and Swinney met up at a ski slope in Colorado where they and their families skied together for five days.

Leggett, who led the Clemson baseball team to six College World Series appearances in his 22 years in Tigertown, told The Clemson Insider about the trip and who is the better skier between the two Clemson legends.

The Hall of Fame baseball coach also had a few things to say about Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.