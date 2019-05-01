Who is the better skier: Leggett or Swinney?

Who is the better skier: Leggett or Swinney?

Baseball

Who is the better skier: Leggett or Swinney?

By , 1 hour ago

By: and |

No two people are as competitive as Dabo Swinney and Jack Leggett.

This past February, Leggett and Swinney met up at a ski slope in Colorado where they and their families skied together for five days.

Leggett, who led the Clemson baseball team to six College World Series appearances in his 22 years in Tigertown, told The Clemson Insider about the trip and who is the better skier between the two Clemson legends.

The Hall of Fame baseball coach also had a few things to say about Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

, , , , , , Baseball, Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

Among the prospects that participated in The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area on Sunday was 2020 safety Tyler Venables, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The Clemson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home