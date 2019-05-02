Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 14-3 (.824) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 219-83 (.725) in non-conference action on the season.
Louisville (4-0) and Miami (FL) (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (24-24, 8-16)
This Week: 3-2
4/26
#25 Duke *
W, 5-0
4/27
#25 Duke *
L, 1-4
4/27
#25 Duke *
L, 0-8
4/30
@ Rhode Island
W, 2-1
5/1
Harvard
W, 2-1
Clemson (27-18, 12-12)
This Week: 1-2
4/26
@ #11 Georgia Tech *
L, 7-8
4/27
@ #11 Georgia Tech *
L, 8-13
4/28
@ #11 Georgia Tech *
W, 11-7
Duke (27-17, 13-11)
This Week: 2-1
4/26
@ Boston College *
L, 0-5
4/27
@ Boston College *
W, 4-1
4/27
@ Boston College *
W, 8-0
#23 Florida State (28-15, 14-10)
This Week: 2-1
4/26
Wake Forest *
W, 13-2
4/27
Wake Forest *
W, 9-5
4/28
Wake Forest *
L, 12-16
#8 Georgia Tech (30-14, 15-9)
This Week: 2-1
4/26
Clemson *
W, 8-7
4/27
Clemson *
W, 13-8
4/28
Clemson *
L, 7-11
#4 Louisville (36-9, 15-6)
This Week: 4-0
4/26
Alabama A&M
W, 32-1
4/27
Alabama A&M
W, 15-3
4/28
Alabama A&M
W, 14-3
4/30
Western Kentucky
W, 11-4
#21 Miami (FL) (31-14, 14-10)
This Week: 3-0
4/26
Virginia Tech *
W, 4-3
4/27
Virginia Tech *
W, 1-0
4/28
Virginia Tech *
W, 2-0
#19 NC State (34-12, 14-10)
This Week: 2-2
4/26
@ Notre Dame *
L, 4-5
4/27
@ Notre Dame *
W, 4-2
4/28
@ Notre Dame *
L, 1-4
4/30
UNC-Wilmington
W, 11-3
#11 North Carolina (34-12, 15-9)
This Week: 3-1
4/26
Virginia *
L, 5-12
4/27
Virginia *
W, 5-4
4/28
Virginia *
W, 5-4
4/30
Liberty
W, 11-5
Notre Dame (19-23, 12-12)
This Week: 2-1
4/26
#14 NC State *
W, 5-4
4/27
#14 NC State *
L, 2-4
4/28
#14 NC State *
W, 4-1
Pittsburgh (16-28, 4-17)
This Week: 4-1
4/26
Presbyterian College
W, 7-5
4/27
Presbyterian College
W, 2-1
4/27
Presbyterian College
L, 7-9 (12)
4/30
UM-Eastern Shore
W, 11-0
5/1
UM-Eastern Shore
W, 26-2
Virginia (27-20, 10-14)
This Week: 2-2
4/26
@ #12 North Carolina *
W, 12-5
4/27
@ #12 North Carolina *
L, 4-5
4/28
@ #12 North Carolina *
L, 4-5
4/30
@ Virginia Commonwealth
W, 3-2
Virginia Tech (24-22, 7-17)
This Week: 0-4
4/26
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 3-4
4/27
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 0-1
4/28
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 0-2
4/30
@ Old Dominion
L, 2-3
Wake Forest (27-20, 12-12)
This Week: 2-3
4/26
@ Florida State *
L, 2-13
4/27
@ Florida State *
L, 5-9
4/28
@ Florida State *
W, 16-12
4/30
vs. Gardner-Webb
W, 9-7
5/1
@ High Point
L, 5-7
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, May 3
Pittsburgh @ #23 Florida State
Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech
#4 Louisville @ Notre Dame
Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Miami (FL)
Radford @ #19 NC State
Saturday, May 4
Boston College @ Virginia Tech
Gardner-Webb @ Clemson
Pittsburgh @ #23 Florida State
Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech
#4 Louisville @ Notre Dame
Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Miami (FL)
Radford @ #19 NC State
Sunday, May 5
Boston College @ Virginia Tech
Clemson @ Gardner-Webb
Virginia Commonwealth @ Duke (DH)
Pittsburgh @ #23 Florida State
Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech
#4 Louisville @ Notre Dame
Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Miami (FL)
Radford @ #19 NC State
Monday, May 6
Boston College @ Virginia Tech
Tuesday, May 7
Presbyterian College @ Clemson
Jacksonville @ #23 Florida State (DH)
#2 Vanderbilt @ #4 Louisville
Campbell @ #19 NC State
Winthrop @ #11 North Carolina
Central Michigan @ Pittsburgh
Davidson @ Wake Forest
Wednesday, May 8
The Citadel @ Clemson
Liberty @ Duke
#23 Florida State @ Stetson
Central Florida @ #21 Miami (FL)
#9 East Carolina @ #11 North Carolina
#17 West Virginia @ Virginia Tech
ACC Standings
Atlantic
W
L
GB
W
L
Louisville
15
6
—
36
9
NC State
14
10
2.5
34
12
Florida State
14
10
2.5
28
15
Notre Dame
12
12
4.5
19
23
Wake Forest
12
12
4.5
27
20
Clemson
12
12
4.5
27
18
Boston College
8
16
8.5
24
24
Coastal
W
L
GB
W
L
Georgia Tech
15
9
—
30
14
North Carolina
15
9
—
34
12
Miami (FL)
14
10
1.0
31
14
Duke
13
11
2.0
27
17
Virginia
10
14
5.0
27
20
Virginia Tech
7
17
8.0
24
22
Pittsburgh
4
17
9.5
16
28
ACC Tournament Standings
Seed
Team
ACC
Win %
1
Louisville
15-6
.714
2
Georgia Tech
15-9
.625
3
North Carolina
15-9
.625
4
NC State
14-10
.583
5
Miami (FL)
14-10
.583
6
Florida State
14-10
.583
7
Duke
13-11
.542
8
Notre Dame
12-12
.500
9
Wake Forest
12-12
.500
10
Clemson
12-12
.500
11
Virginia
10-14
.417
12
Boston College
8-16
.333
——————————————————
13
Virginia Tech
7-17
.292
14
Pittsburgh
4-17
.190
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9
