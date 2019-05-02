Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 14-3 (.824) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 219-83 (.725) in non-conference action on the season.

Louisville (4-0) and Miami (FL) (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (24-24, 8-16) This Week: 3-2 4/26 #25 Duke * W, 5-0 4/27 #25 Duke * L, 1-4 4/27 #25 Duke * L, 0-8 4/30 @ Rhode Island W, 2-1 5/1 Harvard W, 2-1

Clemson (27-18, 12-12) This Week: 1-2 4/26 @ #11 Georgia Tech * L, 7-8 4/27 @ #11 Georgia Tech * L, 8-13 4/28 @ #11 Georgia Tech * W, 11-7

Duke (27-17, 13-11) This Week: 2-1 4/26 @ Boston College * L, 0-5 4/27 @ Boston College * W, 4-1 4/27 @ Boston College * W, 8-0

#23 Florida State (28-15, 14-10) This Week: 2-1 4/26 Wake Forest * W, 13-2 4/27 Wake Forest * W, 9-5 4/28 Wake Forest * L, 12-16

#8 Georgia Tech (30-14, 15-9) This Week: 2-1 4/26 Clemson * W, 8-7 4/27 Clemson * W, 13-8 4/28 Clemson * L, 7-11

#4 Louisville (36-9, 15-6) This Week: 4-0 4/26 Alabama A&M W, 32-1 4/27 Alabama A&M W, 15-3 4/28 Alabama A&M W, 14-3 4/30 Western Kentucky W, 11-4

#21 Miami (FL) (31-14, 14-10) This Week: 3-0 4/26 Virginia Tech * W, 4-3 4/27 Virginia Tech * W, 1-0 4/28 Virginia Tech * W, 2-0

#19 NC State (34-12, 14-10) This Week: 2-2 4/26 @ Notre Dame * L, 4-5 4/27 @ Notre Dame * W, 4-2 4/28 @ Notre Dame * L, 1-4 4/30 UNC-Wilmington W, 11-3

#11 North Carolina (34-12, 15-9) This Week: 3-1 4/26 Virginia * L, 5-12 4/27 Virginia * W, 5-4 4/28 Virginia * W, 5-4 4/30 Liberty W, 11-5

Notre Dame (19-23, 12-12) This Week: 2-1 4/26 #14 NC State * W, 5-4 4/27 #14 NC State * L, 2-4 4/28 #14 NC State * W, 4-1

Pittsburgh (16-28, 4-17) This Week: 4-1 4/26 Presbyterian College W, 7-5 4/27 Presbyterian College W, 2-1 4/27 Presbyterian College L, 7-9 (12) 4/30 UM-Eastern Shore W, 11-0 5/1 UM-Eastern Shore W, 26-2

Virginia (27-20, 10-14) This Week: 2-2 4/26 @ #12 North Carolina * W, 12-5 4/27 @ #12 North Carolina * L, 4-5 4/28 @ #12 North Carolina * L, 4-5 4/30 @ Virginia Commonwealth W, 3-2

Virginia Tech (24-22, 7-17) This Week: 0-4 4/26 @ Miami (FL) * L, 3-4 4/27 @ Miami (FL) * L, 0-1 4/28 @ Miami (FL) * L, 0-2 4/30 @ Old Dominion L, 2-3

Wake Forest (27-20, 12-12) This Week: 2-3 4/26 @ Florida State * L, 2-13 4/27 @ Florida State * L, 5-9 4/28 @ Florida State * W, 16-12 4/30 vs. Gardner-Webb W, 9-7 5/1 @ High Point L, 5-7

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, May 3

Pittsburgh @ #23 Florida State

Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech

#4 Louisville @ Notre Dame

Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Miami (FL)

Radford @ #19 NC State

Saturday, May 4

Boston College @ Virginia Tech

Gardner-Webb @ Clemson

Pittsburgh @ #23 Florida State

Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech

#4 Louisville @ Notre Dame

Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Miami (FL)

Radford @ #19 NC State

Sunday, May 5

Boston College @ Virginia Tech

Clemson @ Gardner-Webb

Virginia Commonwealth @ Duke (DH)

Pittsburgh @ #23 Florida State

Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech

#4 Louisville @ Notre Dame

Bethune-Cookman @ #21 Miami (FL)

Radford @ #19 NC State

Monday, May 6

Boston College @ Virginia Tech

Tuesday, May 7

Presbyterian College @ Clemson

Jacksonville @ #23 Florida State (DH)

#2 Vanderbilt @ #4 Louisville

Campbell @ #19 NC State

Winthrop @ #11 North Carolina

Central Michigan @ Pittsburgh

Davidson @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, May 8

The Citadel @ Clemson

Liberty @ Duke

#23 Florida State @ Stetson

Central Florida @ #21 Miami (FL)

#9 East Carolina @ #11 North Carolina

#17 West Virginia @ Virginia Tech

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L Louisville 15 6 — 36 9 NC State 14 10 2.5 34 12 Florida State 14 10 2.5 28 15 Notre Dame 12 12 4.5 19 23 Wake Forest 12 12 4.5 27 20 Clemson 12 12 4.5 27 18 Boston College 8 16 8.5 24 24 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 15 9 — 30 14 North Carolina 15 9 — 34 12 Miami (FL) 14 10 1.0 31 14 Duke 13 11 2.0 27 17 Virginia 10 14 5.0 27 20 Virginia Tech 7 17 8.0 24 22 Pittsburgh 4 17 9.5 16 28

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win % 1 Louisville 15-6 .714 2 Georgia Tech 15-9 .625 3 North Carolina 15-9 .625 4 NC State 14-10 .583 5 Miami (FL) 14-10 .583 6 Florida State 14-10 .583 7 Duke 13-11 .542 8 Notre Dame 12-12 .500 9 Wake Forest 12-12 .500 10 Clemson 12-12 .500 11 Virginia 10-14 .417 12 Boston College 8-16 .333 —————————————————— 13 Virginia Tech 7-17 .292 14 Pittsburgh 4-17 .190 Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12

Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11

Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10

Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR 4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR 4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR 4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR 4/22 NR NR NR 12 7 NR 16 17 NR 4/29 NR NR NR 10 7 23 21 14 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR 4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR 4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR 4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR 4/22 NR 25 NR 17 7 NR 14 12 NR 4/29 NR NR 25 14 4 24 20 11 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR 4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR 4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR 4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR 4/22 NR NR NR 11 7 24 14 16 NR 4/29 NR NR 23 8 7 21 20 15 NR