Clemson pays visit to nation's top TE

Clemson’s coaching staff hit the road last week to begin scouting prospects with the spring evaluation period underway. One of the first stops the Tigers made on the recruiting trail was to see the No. 1-ranked tight end in the nation for the 2021 class.

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong drew a school visit from Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman early last week.

“It’s awesome,” Berrong told The Clemson Insider. “I have a good relationship with Coach Pearman.”

Berrong and Pearman could not have a conversation at the school due to NCAA rules, but the two were able to get in touch a week or so earlier.

“We talked about basically just how things are going, how my family is doing and that he wants me at camp in June for one session,” Berrong said.

Berrong told TCI that he has also received visits from Ohio State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Virginia Tech thus far this spring.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect has offers from Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

According to Berrong, he will participate in an afternoon session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on either June 5 or June 12. He visited Clemson in early April and also made visits to NC State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Alabama and Georgia last month.

The only unofficial visit he has planned right now is Notre Dame in June, but he is looking to visit Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Texas as well.

Berrong is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 tight end and No. 59 overall prospect in the class of 2021.