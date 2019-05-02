Lawrence ready to prove Giants right

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is ready to show New York Giants fans he is the same guy who dominated offensive centers and guards back when he was a freshman at Clemson.

As a freshman All-American, the 6-foot-5, 345-pound tackle recorded 79 tackles in 2016, easily his best season in Tigertown. He also had 9.5 tackles for loss, including seven sacks to go along with 23 quarterback pressures.

“I feel like my game is very powerful, a smart player, non-quit effort kind of guy,” Lawrence told the New York media recently. “That’s just my mindset every play, and how I want to attack every snap. I consider myself a pass rusher. I just got to unlock it, that’s all.

“A lot of times, I didn’t set myself up for things. I know that’ll be the difference, and that’s a big focus of mine is to stop all the doubting.”

Injuries limited the Tigers’ big defensive tackle the last two years. A toe injury prior to his sophomore season hampered his production as he combined for just 76 tackles, 10.5 tackles behind the line and four sacks the last two years.

“I feel like my sophomore year, I was battling an injury playing on one leg kind of deal,” Lawrence said. “My junior season, I got my confidence back a lot more the second half of the season. The first half of the season, I was kind of timid on it a little bit, but I’ve gotten over that hump.

“I got a screw in my fifth metatarsal, but that had healed. The problem was they did a nerve block in the back of my leg and it irritated the nerves in my leg, and I couldn’t do a toe raise or push-off with it or do anything with it for like a year and a month.”

The Giants, who are trying to sure up things along their defensive front, took Lawrence with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round of last week’s NFL Draft. Some, including some Giants’ fans, questioned the New York team for getting Lawrence at No. 17. But Lawrence is okay with that and is ready to show his gratitude for the Giants believing in him.

“My goal is to come in day one and challenge the defensive line as being the greatest unit in the world kind of thing,” the former Clemson All-American said. “That’s just kind of what my mindset is going to be and what is has been since I’ve been in high school. Let’s not settle, let’s go get it. Right now, I’m real happy to be a Giant.”

Lawrence says his weight is down to 344 pounds and he wants to play somewhere between 335 and 342.

“I’m trying to get my body fat down, that’s really been a focus of mine,” he said. “I know becoming a pro that’s your number one objective, taking care of your body and that is just my mindset with the right food and the right exercise and everything.”