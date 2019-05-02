Swinney: 'Focus of new contract was a mutual commitment to each other'

FLORENCE, S.C. — Head coach Dabo Swinney said the focus of his new contract with Clemson was a mutual commitment to each other. Swinney said he didn’t have any problem with the extra buyout if he was to leave to take the head coaching job at Alabama.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Swinney at Thursday’s Prowl & Growl event in Florence. Watch his comments on the new contract on TCITV:

 

