Phillips shares revelation about former basketball coach Oliver Purnell

Former Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips wraps up his four-part conversation with The Clemson Insider from the TCI studios in Clemson.

In Part 4 of our Clemson’s Finest series with Phillips, he talks about the other big-name head coaches at Clemson he hired and worked with, including a revelation about former men’s basketball coach Oliver Purnell that has never been told until this interview.

Phillips also talks about the hiring of Brad Brownell and what former baseball coach Jack Leggett meant to him and the Clemson athletic department.