Three Tigers Suspended

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tiger Head Coach Monte Lee is suspended for one game and pitchers Holt Jones and Sam Weatherly are suspended for four games each due to events that occurred in Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

A warning was issued by an umpire to both teams in the fifth inning. Weatherly and Jones, who both entered the game after the seventh inning, were ejected in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Lee was automatically ejected as a result of the latter ejection.