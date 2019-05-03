Three Tigers Suspended

Latest
Swinney treats transfer portal like recruiting process
When running back Tavien Feaster placed his name in the transfer portal on April 24, it was really the first time Clemson had a player do such. Former quarterback Kelly Bryant eventually went into the (…)
Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: 4-star Simpson at The Opening Charlotte
Among the standout participants in The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area last weekend was Charlotte-Mallard Creek four-star linebacker Trenton Simpson. Simpson is on Clemson’s recruiting radar (…)
Lee, 2 Tigers to serve suspensions
Clemson head coach Monte Lee is suspended for one game and pitchers Holt Jones and Sam Weatherly are suspended for four games each due to events that occurred in Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Sunday. A (…)
What They Are Saying: 5-star Bowman commits to Clemson
The Clemson football program picked up a huge commitment on Friday when Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman committed to the Tigers. After Bowman announced his decision, many people (…)
Swinney honest about Feaster’s departure
Usually a guy who is known for being the most optimistic coach in college football, Dabo Swinney kept things real when he talked about the transfer of Clemson running back Tavien Feaster prior to (…)
Clemson lands commitment from 5-star RB
Clemson is on a roll on the recruiting trail, and the Tigers have added another elite prospect to their 2020 class. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman announced his verbal (…)
Highly touted Texas DL ‘very interested’ in Clemson
Katy (Texas) Tompkins defensive end Tunmise Adeleye is touted as one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore has 20 scholarship offers from major programs around the (…)
Phillips shares revelation about former basketball coach Oliver Purnell
Former Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips wraps up his four-part conversation with The Clemson Insider from the TCI studios in Clemson. In Part 4 of our Clemson’s Finest series with Phillips, he (…)
Clemson does not renew Smith’s contract
Clemson has decided to part ways with Clemson assistant men’s basketball coach Steve Smith. The school announced Friday Smith’s contract will not be renewed. “I support the decision not to renew (…)
Swinney humbled by the commitment Clemson has shown him
Dabo Swinney still thinks of himself as that small-town guy from Pelham, Ala. And though that might be the case, the reality is he is the current owner of the largest contract in the history of college (…)