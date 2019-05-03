What They Are Saying: 5-star Bowman commits to Clemson

By: Gavin Oliver | 1 hour ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
The Clemson football program picked up a huge commitment on Friday when Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman committed to the Tigers.
After Bowman announced his decision, many people reacted to the big news on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about the newest five-star addition to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class!
Ain't this what they've been waiting for?
You ready?https://t.co/UTly9XqEjl
— Bow⚓️ (@Bowman_22) May 3, 2019
#Clemson lands commitment from 5-star RB https://t.co/wDhqSz6xhr
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) May 3, 2019
GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER‼️ #WE2DEEP20 #ALLIN #FL2CU
— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) May 3, 2019
YESSSIR WELCOME TO THE FAMILY BRUDDA✊🏾 #ALLIN https://t.co/AcsbKDIq3S
— •Sergio Allen• (@Sallen45_) May 3, 2019
💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽#ALLIN https://t.co/V6zp0aNByN
— KevinSwint (@kevinswint1) May 3, 2019
Another one #ALLIN https://t.co/ABK2F59azp
— Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) May 3, 2019
YESSSSIRRRR. My running back is here 😁 #ALLIN https://t.co/Xdr0NaZ5QO
— Mitchell Mayes (@_7msm_2) May 3, 2019
Welcome to the family🤞🏾 #ALLIN https://t.co/mWXfluugs9
— TGroovy🏄🏾 (@_TreWilliams) May 3, 2019
Welcome to the family bro 💯💪🏾 https://t.co/k8KyN51GhH
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) May 3, 2019
Rich keep getting richer #WeTooDeep2020 #ALLIN #WeAreClemson
— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) May 3, 2019
The Golden Age of Clemson Football continues 🤩 #Allin #We2Deep0 #FLA2CU
— Xavier Brewer (@coachxbrew) May 3, 2019
#Clemson moves back to No. 1 in the @247Sports Composite Team Rankings with the commitment of five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman: https://t.co/qCzI1H5PvS
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 3, 2019
ESPN300 running back DeMarkcus Bowman committed to Clemson. He's ranked No. 24 overall and gives Clemson seven commitments ranked in the top 50 in this class https://t.co/rYh2X9oNN5
— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 3, 2019
Clemson lands 5-star RB DeMarcus Bowman. Expected to be a huge recruiting weekend for the Tigers who are the favorites to land DJ Uiagalelei, the nation’s top-rated QB who announces on Sunday.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 3, 2019
That retweet tho 😎 pic.twitter.com/yBPtHkcC4Y
— Steven Bradley (@stevenbradley3) May 3, 2019
The family is getting bigger and better!! 🐯🐯Welcome @Bowman_22 !! pic.twitter.com/3WAGe5Ylnw
— Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) May 3, 2019
#ALLIN The family will keep getting bigger! https://t.co/L3YDDxGmi2
— John Williams '20 (@bigjohnp2020) May 3, 2019
Who will be next? #ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/jHTHrHwZlr
— John Williams '20 (@bigjohnp2020) May 3, 2019
Told y’all 🤭! #ALLIN https://t.co/vvT9S3Lqj6
— Fred Davis (@__FredDavis) May 3, 2019
Lol just wait for the next one🤭… #ALLIN
— Fred Davis (@__FredDavis) May 3, 2019
Clemson football recruiting, Demarkcus Bowman, Recruiting