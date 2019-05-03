What They Are Saying: 5-star Bowman commits to Clemson

The Clemson football program picked up a huge commitment on Friday when Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman committed to the Tigers.

After Bowman announced his decision, many people reacted to the big news on Twitter. Check out what they are saying about the newest five-star addition to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class!

Ain't this what they've been waiting for?

You ready?https://t.co/UTly9XqEjl — Bow⚓️ (@Bowman_22) May 3, 2019

Welcome to the family bro 💯💪🏾 https://t.co/k8KyN51GhH — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) May 3, 2019

#Clemson moves back to No. 1 in the @247Sports Composite Team Rankings with the commitment of five-star RB Demarkcus Bowman: https://t.co/qCzI1H5PvS — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 3, 2019

ESPN300 running back DeMarkcus Bowman committed to Clemson. He's ranked No. 24 overall and gives Clemson seven commitments ranked in the top 50 in this class https://t.co/rYh2X9oNN5 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 3, 2019

Clemson lands 5-star RB DeMarcus Bowman. Expected to be a huge recruiting weekend for the Tigers who are the favorites to land DJ Uiagalelei, the nation’s top-rated QB who announces on Sunday. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) May 3, 2019

That retweet tho 😎 pic.twitter.com/yBPtHkcC4Y — Steven Bradley (@stevenbradley3) May 3, 2019

The family is getting bigger and better!! 🐯🐯Welcome @Bowman_22 !! pic.twitter.com/3WAGe5Ylnw — Bryn Tucker (@TuckerBryn) May 3, 2019