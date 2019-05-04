Clemson busts game open with huge fifth inning

Clemson busted the game open in the fifth inning.

Kyle Wilkie singled up the middle. Bryar Hawkins hit a ball to shot and the throw to second pulled the second baseman off the bag. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Jordan Green walked to load the bases. Justin Hawkins hit a high ground ball to third that score Wilkie. Davis Sharpe singled to score Bryar Hawkins. Bryce Teodosio hustled down the line and slid in safe at first and scored Greene. Sam Hall singled to center to score Sharpe. Logan Davidson then cleared the bases with a three-run home run.

After five the Tigers led 9-0.