Davidson leads Tigers to 10-2 win over Gardner-Webb

CLEMSON – Logan Davidson had two doubles and a three-run home run to lead Clemson to a 10-2 victory over Gardner-Webb.

Monte Lee served his one game suspension so Bradley LeCroy led the Tigers.

Davis Sharpe got the start for the Tigers. Sharpe pitched 5.2 innings and only gave up three hits, two runs and two earned runs.

Logan Davidson doubled down the left field line with one out in the first. With two outs Kyle Wilkie hit a two-run home run down the left field line. It was originally called foul on the field, but after replay Wilkie rans the bases and the Tigers were up 2-0.

Clemson added to the lead in the fifth. Kyle Wilkie singled up the middle. Bryar Hawkins hit a ball to shot and the throw to second pulled the second baseman off the bag. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Jordan Green walked to load the bases. Justin Hawkins hit a high ground ball to third that score Wilkie. Davis Sharpe singled to score Bryar Hawkins. Bryce Teodosio hustled down the line and slid in safe at first and scored Greene. Sam Hall singled to center to score Sharpe. Logan Davidson then cleared the bases with a three-run home run. After five the Tigers led 9-0.

Gardner-Webb got on the board with two runs in the sixth.

Chad Fairey gets his first hit for the Tigers and drives in Jordan Greene.

Clemson moved to 28-18 with the win. The Tigers battle Gardner-Webb Sunday in Shelby at 2 PM.