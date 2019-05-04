First Pitch with Katie: Gardner-Webb vs. Clemson

After a week off for final exams, Clemson is back home taking on Gardner-Webb today in the first game of a two-game series.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Camp season is just around the corner, and as it does each year, Clemson will welcome lots of prospects to campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in the first two weeks of June. One of the recruits planning to (…)
Kyle Wilkie put Clemson on the board early with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after one inning. Earlier in the inning Logan Davidson doubled with one out. (…)
More than 1,500 fans showed up to hear Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speak this past Thursday in Florence, S.C. The Florence-Myrtle Beach Clemson Club is the biggest Prowl & Growl event of the year as (…)
Clemson (27-18) takes on Gardner-Webb (19-22) this weekend in a non-conference home-and-home series. Saturday’s game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is scheduled for 11:00AM while Sunday’s game at Keeter Stadium (…)
Clemson kept the five-star ball rolling Friday with the commitment of Lakeland (Fla.) running back Demarkcus Bowman. The Tigers reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the national recruiting rankings with Bowman’s (…)
When running back Tavien Feaster placed his name in the transfer portal on April 24, it was really the first time Clemson had a player do such. Former quarterback Kelly Bryant eventually went into the (…)
Among the standout participants in The Opening Regional combine in the Charlotte area last weekend was Charlotte-Mallard Creek four-star linebacker Trenton Simpson. Simpson is on Clemson’s recruiting radar (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee is suspended for one game and pitchers Holt Jones and Sam Weatherly are suspended for four games each due to events that occurred in Clemson’s game at Georgia Tech on Sunday. A (…)
The Clemson football program picked up a huge commitment on Friday when Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman committed to the Tigers. After Bowman announced his decision, many people (…)
Usually a guy who is known for being the most optimistic coach in college football, Dabo Swinney kept things real when he talked about the transfer of Clemson running back Tavien Feaster prior to (…)