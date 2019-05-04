LeCroy: "It was good to get a W after being off for a week"

Bradley LeCroy served as head coach for the Tigers Saturday as Monte Lee served a one game suspension.
Coach LeCroy talks about the 10-2 win over Gardner-Webb on TCITV:
Kyle Wilkie and Logan Davidson both hit home runs for the Tigers as they defeated Gardner-Webb 10-2. Davis Sharpe pitched 5.2 innings and only gave up three hits, two runs and two earned runs. Watch the (…)
CLEMSON – Logan Davidson had two doubles and a three-run home run to lead Clemson to a 10-2 victory over Gardner-Webb. Monte Lee served his one game suspension so Bradley LeCroy led the Tigers. Davis Sharpe got (…)
Clemson busted the game open in the fifth inning. Kyle Wilkie singled up the middle. Bryar Hawkins hit a ball to shot and the throw to second pulled the second baseman off the bag. Both runners advanced (…)
Kyle Wilkie put Clemson on the board early with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after one inning. Earlier in the inning Logan Davidson doubled with one out. (…)
