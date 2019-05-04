Swinney feels ’19, ’20 classes will help keep Tigers on top

Clemson kept the five-star ball rolling Friday with the commitment of Lakeland (Fla.) running back Demarkcus Bowman. The Tigers reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the national recruiting rankings with Bowman’s pledge, and they are far from finished.

Clemson has a chance to add another one of the nation’s top prospects Sunday when five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei announces his decision, while the Tigers are a leading contender for several other five-stars such as wide receiver Julian Fleming, tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive ends Myles Murphy and Jordan Burch.

All 13 of Clemson’s current commitments are rated as either a four- or five-star prospect, and the Tigers hold verbals from five of the country’s top 50 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite rankings: defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (No. 2 overall), Bowman (No. 17), cornerback Fred Davis (No. 28), safety R.J. Mickens (No. 41) and defensive lineman Demonte Capehart (No. 42).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said at IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl event in Florence this week he expects the program to sign close to 20 players in the 2020 class, a year after bringing in 28 players in the 2019 haul.

“The 2020 class is going to be great. It is going to be an awesome class,” Swinney said. “I don’t know what we will end up signing, probably nineteen to twenty guys. It is not going to be as big as last year’s class. That was a big class. We had a huge amount of seniors and a few juniors (leave) that allowed us to sign such a big group.”

Clemson’s 2019 class finished with a top-10 national ranking according to all the major recruiting services, and it may not be much longer before Swinney can no longer say that he has never signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class.

One thing is for sure – Clemson continues to assemble a collection of top-level talent, and the 2019 and 2020 classes will help the Tigers continue to compete for championships in the coming years.

“This class that just got here, it is huge for our future,” Swinney said. “And certainly, this 2020 class because it is going to be back-to-back really solid substantial size groups that will be the foundation for these next five or six years for sure.”