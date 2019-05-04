Tigers take on Gardner-Webb in Weekend Series

Clemson (27-18) takes on Gardner-Webb (19-22) this weekend in a non-conference home-and-home series. Saturday’s game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is scheduled for 11:00AM while Sunday’s game at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, NC is set for 2:00PM.
The Series
|Meetings:
|10 (first met in 1975)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 10-0
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 9-0 (Clemson leads 9-0 at DKS)
|Record at Gardner-Webb:
|Clemson leads 1-0 (first meeting in Shelby)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 7-5 at DKS in 2015
|vs. Lee:
|N/A
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 27-17 all-time on May 4 with a 16-6 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 26-21-1 all-time on May 5 with an 8-13-1 mark on the road.
|Clemson has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). The Tigers are 136-32 in those meetings with a 102-17 record at home and a 30-12 record on the road.
|Coach Lee has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Gardner-Webb and Longwood). Lee is 45-14 against the programs, including an 8-1 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-1 vs. Winthrop).
The Runnin’ Bulldogs
|Head Coach:
|Rusty Stroupe (17th season at Gardner-Webb)
|2018 Recap:
|31-27 (14-13; 5th Big South) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|5th in Big South (10 teams)
|Road Record:
|12-13 (12-13 in 2018)
|Home Record:
|7-8 (16-12 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 7-9 vs. Wake Forest (Tue, 4/30)
L, 6-7 vs. Radford (Sun, 4/28)
W, 6-1 vs. Radford (Sat, 4/27)
L, 7-9 vs. Radford (Fri, 4/26)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|5.9 RPG, .268 BA, 65 2B, 5 3B, 40 HR, 164 BB, 29 HBP, 318 K, 54-68 SB
|Pitching:
|3.72 ERA, .233 OBA (293 hits), 169 BB, 41 HBP, & 386 K in 334.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.959 (63 errors in 1545 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|17-10 (28-9 in 2018)
|Road Record:
|8-8 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 11-7 @ #11 Georgia Tech (Sun, 4/28)
L, 8-13 @ #11 Georgia Tech (Sat, 4/27)
L, 7-8 @ #11 Georgia Tech (Fri, 4/26)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.5 RPG, .261 BA, 83 2B, 6 3B, 57 HR, 212 BB, 49 HBP, 420 K, 80-103 SB
|Pitching:
|3.59 ERA, .227 OBA (284 hits), 136 BB, 41 HBP, & 342 K in 341.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (52 errors in 1725 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Gardner-Webb
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|15
|Justin Kunz
|SR
|.335 BA, 12 2B, 9 HR, & 33 RBI in 41 games
|1B
|16
|Corey Howard
|SR
|.310 BA, 12 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 41 games
|2B
|35
|Chandler Redmond
|SR
|.289 BA, 6 2B, 15 HR, & 47 RBI in 40 games
|SS
|2
|Ben LaSpaluto
|SO
|.243 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 41 games
|3B
|3
|Eric Jones
|*JR
|.279 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, & 11 BB in 21 games
|LF
|29
|Jake Phillips
|FR
|.219 BA, 2 HR, 6 RBI, & 5 R in 11 games
|CF
|6
|Chris Clary
|SR
|.264 BA, 11 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 41 games
|RF
|9
|Mitch McLendon
|JR
|.237 BA, 4 2B, 16 RBI, & 24 R in 41 games
|DH
|19
|JP McGuire
|SO
|.219 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 35 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.278 BA, 8 2B, 2 HR, & 24 RBI in 42 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.290 BA, 5 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 37 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.238 BA, 7 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.303 BA, 12 2B, 12 HR, & 43 RBI in 45 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.243 BA, 2 HR, 8 RBI, & 6 R in 17 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.306 BA, 12 2B, 8 HR, & 39 RBI in 45 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.230 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 40 games
|RF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.281 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 28 RBI in 45 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.268 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|Game One
|LHP
|5
|Isaac Campbell
|JR
|2-3/11 app (11 GS)/5.01 ERA (59.1 IP)/.272 OBA (62 hits)/26 BB/52 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|5-3/11 app (11 GS)/2.90 ERA (62.0 IP)/.200 OBA (44 hits)/24 BB/67 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|32
|Jacob Hennessy
|JR
|3-0/12 app (3 GS)/4.20 ERA (30.0 IP)/.239 OBA (27 hits)/9 BB/20 K
|RHP
|11
|Landon Mitchell
|JR
|5-4/11 app (7 GS)/4.30 ERA (58.2 IP)/.295 OBA (69 hits)/21 BB/46 K