Baseball

Tigers take on Gardner-Webb in Weekend Series

Clemson (27-18) takes on Gardner-Webb (19-22) this weekend in a non-conference home-and-home series. Saturday’s game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is scheduled for 11:00AM while Sunday’s game at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, NC is set for 2:00PM.

 

The Series

Meetings: 10 (first met in 1975)
Series Record: Clemson leads 10-0
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 9-0 (Clemson leads 9-0 at DKS)
Record at Gardner-Webb: Clemson leads 1-0 (first meeting in Shelby)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 7-5 at DKS in 2015
vs. Lee: N/A

Quick Hits

Clemson is 27-17 all-time on May 4 with a 16-6 mark at home.
The Tigers are 26-21-1 all-time on May 5 with an 8-13-1 mark on the road.
Clemson has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). The Tigers are 136-32 in those meetings with a 102-17 record at home and a 30-12 record on the road. 
Coach Lee has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Gardner-Webb and Longwood). Lee is 45-14 against the programs, including an 8-1 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-1 vs. Winthrop). 

The Runnin’ Bulldogs

Head Coach: Rusty Stroupe (17th season at Gardner-Webb)
2018 Recap: 31-27 (14-13; 5th Big South) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 5th in Big South (10 teams)
Road Record: 12-13 (12-13 in 2018)
Home Record: 7-8 (16-12 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 7-9 vs. Wake Forest (Tue, 4/30)
L, 6-7 vs. Radford (Sun, 4/28)
W, 6-1 vs. Radford (Sat, 4/27)
L, 7-9 vs. Radford (Fri, 4/26)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 5.9 RPG, .268 BA, 65 2B, 5 3B, 40 HR, 164 BB, 29 HBP, 318 K, 54-68 SB
Pitching: 3.72 ERA, .233 OBA (293 hits), 169 BB, 41 HBP, & 386 K in 334.0 IP
Fielding: .959 (63 errors in 1545 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 17-10 (28-9 in 2018)
Road Record: 8-8 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 11-7 @ #11 Georgia Tech (Sun, 4/28)
L, 8-13 @ #11 Georgia Tech (Sat, 4/27)
L, 7-8 @ #11 Georgia Tech (Fri, 4/26)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.5 RPG, .261 BA, 83 2B, 6 3B, 57 HR, 212 BB, 49 HBP, 420 K, 80-103 SB
Pitching: 3.59 ERA, .227 OBA (284 hits), 136 BB, 41 HBP, & 342 K in 341.1 IP
Fielding: .970 (52 errors in 1725 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Gardner-Webb
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 15 Justin Kunz SR .335 BA, 12 2B, 9 HR, & 33 RBI in 41 games
1B 16 Corey Howard SR .310 BA, 12 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 41 games
2B 35 Chandler Redmond SR .289 BA, 6 2B, 15 HR, & 47 RBI in 40 games
SS 2 Ben LaSpaluto SO .243 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 41 games
3B 3 Eric Jones *JR .279 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, & 11 BB in 21 games
LF 29 Jake Phillips FR .219 BA, 2 HR, 6 RBI, & 5 R in 11 games
CF 6 Chris Clary SR .264 BA, 11 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 41 games
RF 9 Mitch McLendon JR .237 BA, 4 2B, 16 RBI, & 24 R in 41 games
DH 19 JP McGuire SO .219 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 35 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .278 BA, 8 2B, 2 HR, & 24 RBI in 42 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .290 BA, 5 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 37 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .238 BA, 7 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .303 BA, 12 2B, 12 HR, & 43 RBI in 45 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .243 BA, 2 HR, 8 RBI, & 6 R in 17 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .306 BA, 12 2B, 8 HR, & 39 RBI in 45 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .230 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 40 games
RF 5 Sam Hall SO .281 BA, 11 2B, 7 HR, & 28 RBI in 45 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .268 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games

Probable Starting Pitchers

Game One
LHP 5 Isaac Campbell JR 2-3/11 app (11 GS)/5.01 ERA (59.1 IP)/.272 OBA (62 hits)/26 BB/52 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 5-3/11 app (11 GS)/2.90 ERA (62.0 IP)/.200 OBA (44 hits)/24 BB/67 K
Game Two
LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy JR 3-0/12 app (3 GS)/4.20 ERA (30.0 IP)/.239 OBA (27 hits)/9 BB/20 K
RHP 11 Landon Mitchell JR 5-4/11 app (7 GS)/4.30 ERA (58.2 IP)/.295 OBA (69 hits)/21 BB/46 K

